EPA seeks comment on Superior Superfund cleanup

For decades, Superior residents, businesses and civic institutions used aggregate material from the nearby Iron Mountain mine and mill tailings to create lawn and garden paths, fill in lots, maintains roads and driveways, and even to surface the school's running track.

The material — a byproduct of nearly a half-century of mining by ASARCO that produced silver, gold, lead, copper and zinc — packed well, allowed water to drain, and was too dense for plants to grow up through. It was also highly toxic, laden with dangerous levels of lead, arsenic and antimony. In 2009 the federal government declared the town a Superfund cleanup site, clearing the way for greater funding and federal action to bolster the state and local soil-removal efforts in the town. A campaign to remove soil from affected properties and impound it at a storage site in Wood Gulch wrapped up in late 2013. The second component of the cleanup, removing tailings from along Flat Creek north of town and moving them to Wood Gulch, is ongoing.

And now, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency wants to know how Superior residents feel about it all. The agency ultimately responsible for ensuring that cleanup efforts at the site are completed, and that environmental health benchmarks are met over time, will take comments from Superior residents on Tuesday, Sept. 20, via EPA contractor Skeo. The company is available for email, phone and in-person interviews that day, according to emails sent to residents. Skeo will also meet with the Superior Technical Assistance Committee (STAC), a body comprised of six community representatives and a technical advisor, at Jackie's Flowers at 1 p.m.

The effort to gather feedback in the town of fewer than 1,000 residents about an hour west of Missoula is part of the EPA's standard five-year review process for Superfund cleanup sites. The last review took place 2017–18.

A general survey created for the review included questions about whether a respondent was aware of the contamination and cleanup; what their impression was of the cleanup project; what effects the cleanup had on the community; whether there have been emergency response, trespassing or vandalism problems at cleanup sites; whether they feel informed by the EPA; whether they have a private well; and if they have any other comments or suggestions.

The review is also an opportunity for residents with longstanding concerns about the cleanup, particularly about record keeping and communication, to share their feedback with the agency. Steve Ackerlund, a scientist with a doctorate in risk communication and conflict resolution who advises the STAC, emailed the committee ahead of the review with reminders of some concerns discussed in recent years. The concerns included residents' frustrations with obtaining documentation showing when, or if, their property had been tested or cleaned up, as well as making sure realtors operating in the town could learn about the cleanup and access relevant information for property sales and disclosures.