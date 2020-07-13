Eric Legvold: From bartender to COVID-19 responder, a lifelong giver

Legvold has worked with United Way for about three years, but has lived in Missoula for nearly 16. In that time, he has taken the connections he's built in the community and an ethic of giving back to help people at home in Missoula and as far away as India.

Legvold moved to Missoula in August 2004 with no money and no job prospects. He camped out while he searched for work and after a month almost gave up to return to the Twin Cities when he landed a job busing at Finn and Porter. He spent the year working hard. He got promoted to bartender after only a few months and gained Montana residency. He started school the next year at the University of Montana and worked toward an undergraduate degree in forestry and recreation management.

He continued bartending even after graduating, but also started part time at a small nonprofit called Nature Link. With Nature Link, he took students on study abroad trips to the Garhwal region of northern India where they would spend a month or two studying and immersing themselves in the Himalayan cultures.

He felt lucky to witness the natural beauty and cultures of places most people will never see. Once a snow leopard wandered through his camp, and even though it was dark he caught a glimpse of the rare cat maybe 20 feet from him.