Errand service offers alternative shopping

“I don’t over-schedule just in case,” she said adding that she relies mostly on her regulars.

Burg started her business in 2004 and has kept it going while holding other jobs on-and-off for sixteen years. With 2020 keeping some older shoppers inside, Burg’s work has become more sought and important.

She’s not just a personal shopper, she said. Her errand service covers a variety of what her clients may need.

“I am listed with the Missoula Aging Services, so I’ve helped a lot of elderly people,” she said.

Since the pandemic began, Burg said she’s had to adapt like other businesses with face masks and no-contact drop-offs, but she’s also received 15 to 20 more clients.

Burg said some of those new clients include out-of-state people who have been calling for their local loved ones.

Burg added that recently she had shipped 40 copies of a book for a client who wrote it during quarantine. Another client called from out-of-state to get some bullets shipped to him for hunting.