Estimated $500K of property lost in Missoula fire

Missoula fire estimates $500,000 in property was lost, with $3.5 million saved, in a Thursday structure fire in the South Hills.

Firefighters arrived about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday to the 620 block of Whitaker Drive for a car fire spreading to other vehicles and nearby structures.

They found eight cars, two car ports and an attached storage building engulfed in flames between two three-story apartment buildings that also had some burning on the exterior, according to a press release from the Missoula Fire Department.

Missoula Fire also reported the blaze displaced at least four people from their homes.

The flames burned off overhead power cables, causing arcing lines which hindered the team's access to the fire. A second alarm was issued to bring more firefighters to the rapidly changing scene.

Most of the fire was knocked down in 30 minutes of firefighters arrival.

Crews stayed on site through the evening to extinguish additional flames and investigate the cause. Two apartments and a laundry room of one of the adjacent buildings sustained damage that extended into the interior of the building.

Northwestern Energy crews shut down power and gas lines to make the scene safer and Missoula police aided with evacuations and crowd and traffic control.

There were no fatalities reported. Two people had minor burn injuries.

In total, 27 firefighters responded along with six engines, a ladder truck, a command vehicle and five support units.