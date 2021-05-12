Ethan Lerman enters race for municipal judge

Ethan Lerman, running for a Missoula municipal judge position, said he sees himself as the incumbent in the race due to his experience working as an assistant judge to Missoula Municipal Court Judge Kathleen Jenks for the last three years.
“When I took the job three years ago, I didn’t know what to expect. It was a change of pace for me," Lerman said.
Jenks' position was an appointed one until this year, Lerman said. He was planning on running for Jenks’ position before the Montana Legislature decided it would divide the court into three departments.
Prior to serving as an assistant judge, Lerman, 47, had been working as a substitute municipal judge, and before that was a private attorney for about 10 years, taking on civil litigation and criminal defense.
“I became an attorney because I thought that was the best way I could help people,” Lerman said. “I am running for judge because I think I have a knack for it — I understand both sides of the perspective.”
A Missoula resident since 2006, Lerman said he believes his experience across different fields of law has prepared him for this position.
He said he believes the judicial branch of government can sometimes be overlooked, but is a vital part of a community’s ability to function well.
“The court is often an overlooked part of government because the judicial branch is kind of the backstop. In order to have a functioning, healthy community, I think it’s important to have a good, healthy functioning court.”
He said he wants to make court a place where he can help Missoula community members who pass through the system.
“I think the court’s role is to help people to try to get them into the direction that they need to go so that they don’t need to keep coming back to court."
For example, if someone has a substance abuse problem, Lerman said, he wants to make sure they have the resources provided to them in court to combat that.
Because so few people in communities have interactions with the court, Lerman hopes he can create an environment in his courtroom where people can have positive interactions with the judicial system.
As a municipal judge, Lerman also wants to focus on improving the accessibility of the court. This would include making Zoom access to hearings a permanent fixture, he said. It’s been beneficial to Missoula’s legal system and made hearings more accessible for the community, he added.
“Keeping Zoom is a huge thing. It also allows people to participate in the process when they might not otherwise be able to.”
