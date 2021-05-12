Ethan Lerman enters race for municipal judge

“The court is often an overlooked part of government because the judicial branch is kind of the backstop. In order to have a functioning, healthy community, I think it’s important to have a good, healthy functioning court.”

He said he wants to make court a place where he can help Missoula community members who pass through the system.

“I think the court’s role is to help people to try to get them into the direction that they need to go so that they don’t need to keep coming back to court."

For example, if someone has a substance abuse problem, Lerman said, he wants to make sure they have the resources provided to them in court to combat that.

Because so few people in communities have interactions with the court, Lerman hopes he can create an environment in his courtroom where people can have positive interactions with the judicial system.

As a municipal judge, Lerman also wants to focus on improving the accessibility of the court. This would include making Zoom access to hearings a permanent fixture, he said. It’s been beneficial to Missoula’s legal system and made hearings more accessible for the community, he added.