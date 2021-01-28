Evaro Bar cleared of pandemic violations

After passing a series of court-ordered inspections, the case against the Evaro Bar and Casino was dropped by Missoula County Health Officer Ellen Leahy on Thursday.
The Evaro Bar and Casino will remain open.
Missoula District Judge Leslie Halligan issued a temporary restraining order against the Evaro Bar and Casino, 17025 Highway 93, requiring them to be in compliance with all COVID-19 restrictions set by the Missoula City-County Board of Health. This was after the Missoula City-County Board of Health sent the bar an order to close on Jan. 20 based on 20 complaints against it since Aug. 7.
Missoula County Environmental Health staff also found violations of COVID-19 mitigation regulations when they visited the bar on Jan. 8, 13 and 15. The violations noted in the county’s order for the Evaro Bar to close included: employees without face coverings, customers standing around and mingling and no monitoring or enforcement of policies.
Evaro Bar manager Crista Couture released a statement through her attorney, Quentin Rhoades.
“We do feel vindicated,” Couture said. “We feel we were in near-perfect compliance with the Governor’s directives all along and we are grateful the effort to shut us down failed. We are just trying to survive and do not understand why we were targeted in this way.”
Rhoades is a Missoula attorney who is also representing several groups in a suit against the Missoula City-County Board of Health’s overall COVID-19 mitigation regulations. That lawsuit was brought in part by Stand Up Montana, a Gallatin County-based nonprofit group that mimics other groups popping up across the country to oppose COVID-19 mitigation strategies. Rhoades did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
To be in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, Missoula County bars and restaurants must enforce face coverings for employees as well as for customers who are not eating and drinking. The businesses must maintain physical distancing between people in the business and post signs alerting customers and employees to COVID-19 mitigation requirements. The businesses must also follow cleaning and sanitizing rules as well as conduct pre-shift health assessments.