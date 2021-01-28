Evaro Bar cleared of pandemic violations

After passing a series of court-ordered inspections, the case against the Evaro Bar and Casino was dropped by Missoula County Health Officer Ellen Leahy on Thursday.

The Evaro Bar and Casino will remain open.

Missoula District Judge Leslie Halligan issued a temporary restraining order against the Evaro Bar and Casino, 17025 Highway 93, requiring them to be in compliance with all COVID-19 restrictions set by the Missoula City-County Board of Health. This was after the Missoula City-County Board of Health sent the bar an order to close on Jan. 20 based on 20 complaints against it since Aug. 7.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Missoula County Environmental Health staff also found violations of COVID-19 mitigation regulations when they visited the bar on Jan. 8, 13 and 15. The violations noted in the county’s order for the Evaro Bar to close included: employees without face coverings, customers standing around and mingling and no monitoring or enforcement of policies.

Evaro Bar manager Crista Couture released a statement through her attorney, Quentin Rhoades.