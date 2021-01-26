Evaro bar ordered to enforce COVID regs

A Missoula judge Monday ordered the Evaro Bar and Casino to comply with COVID-19 restrictions or face closure.

Missoula District Judge Leslie Halligan issued a temporary restraining order against the bar owners, requiring them to stop violating the COVID-19 restrictions set by the Missoula City-County Board of Health. The bar must be in compliance with the county’s requirements by Wednesday.

The Evaro Bar and Casino, 17025 Highway 93, is working with the Missoula City-County Board of Health to come into compliance, said Jeanna Miller, environmental health manager for the county’s COVID-19 response team. The Evaro Bar and Casino directed any questions about the temporary restraining order to their lawyer, Quentin Rhoades.

Rhoades is a Missoula attorney who is also representing several groups in a suit against the Missoula City-County Board of Health’s overall COVID-19 mitigation regulations. That lawsuit was brought in part by Stand Up Montana, a Gallatin County-based nonprofit group that mimics other groups popping up across the country to oppose COVID-19 mitigation strategies. Rhoades did not immediately respond to a request for comment.