If you live in Missoula and stop by the Good Food Store from time to time, you’ve probably met Evelyn Castro.
For over seven years, Castro has greeted customers with a warm smile and upbeat energy as a checker at the store. But other than a quick hello or a friendly smile, your relationship with Castro might end at that. Unless of course, you’re one of the many regulars she knows by name.
Castro, who is originally from the Philippines, said there is a lot people don’t know about her, and her journey to Missoula has been a long one filled with loss, heartbreak and ultimately, triumph.
“Every day when I wake up, I tell myself I'm so glad I'm alive,” she said.
Earlier this December, Castro celebrated five years of remission from breast cancer. Her diagnosis came within the same year of losing her parents and an older brother and going through a divorce. Rather than being depressed about the situation, she said she decided to fight.
There isn’t a moment that Castro struggles to find a positive outlook on any situation. She likes to use phrases like “hope is free,” and said she doesn’t define wealth by money, but in the way she feels when she looks at her 16-year-old son who lives with her in Missoula.
“We know a lot of checkers by name, but some are just special,” said Neelna Conkel, a Good Food Store customer of 26 years, and a friend of Castro. “You kind of click, and you can kid around with them.”
Neelna and her husband, Stephen, think of Castro “like a daughter.” The couple went to Castro’s naturalization ceremony last year when she became a U.S. citizen.
But it was less fortunate circumstances that formed their bond with Castro. Ten years ago, Neelna would come to the store with a shaved head and wearing a medical pump. She and Stephen have both battled cancer, and Neelna said Castro was always kind and supportive to them. Years later, when Castro got sick, the Conkels came to the store five or six days a week and would oftentimes wait to have coffee with Castro when she finished her shift.
“You just have this radar for that when you've been through that,” Neelna said.
Castro always tries to come to work with a positive outlook because “you just never know how the day is going to be like.” Each day, she wakes up at 4:30 a.m. and leaves the house with her son at 5:35 a.m. to drop him at a driver's ed class at Sentinel High School, from which he takes a bus to Big Sky High School. Castro heads to work at the Good Food Store, where she checks people’s groceries Monday through Friday. Before she knows it, she’s heading home to prepare dinner and wait for her son to get home from after school activities.
Although the days go by quickly, Castro said it’s the first time in her life she’s learning to take time for herself.
“Even though I was the youngest of eight kids, I had always been the adult, so I always looked after everything,” she said. “Now I am really trying to put importance in what you have now in the moment.”
Castro grew up in Tondo, a poor town in the Philippines she said is the kind of place where “you could be dead if you are at this place at the wrong time.” As a kid, she encountered a group of missionaries who helped her neighbors, and the experience inspired her to want to help others in the same way.
“I decided, even though we didn't have anything, that I had a brain,” she said.
Castro focused her energy into her studies and earned a scholarship to attend Far Eastern University in the Philippines, as well as an opportunity to study abroad in Switzerland.
She quickly went from extreme poverty and living in a “box” in Tondo to a feeling of "extreme wealth" in Switzerland. There, she lived in a 100-year-old castle, a property protected by the government, and she attended classes for free in return for helping out with hospitality for visitors.
Castro studied communications and explored cross cultural studies, all with the goal of helping others. After graduating, she moved to New Zealand where she worked with the Maori, the indigenous people of New Zealand, who she said have successfully revived their cultural ways.
Castro said some Native American tribes look to the Maori people because of how they have advanced socially, academically and politically in New Zealand. The relationship is what first brought her to America in 2001, when she moved to Colorado Springs to begin working with Native Americans on community development as an official representative of Palmerston North, New Zealand.
In 2009, Castro moved to Missoula, which has a sister-city relationship with Palmerston North that aims to foster the exchange of ideas related to education, culture and business. For a while, Castro continued her work as an ambassador in Missoula, taking Maori performing arts groups to visit schools on Montana’s seven reservations “to let children know that there's a culture outside from what we have here.”
But then she was diagnosed with cancer and lost several family members. At the same time, her marriage fell apart, and she struggled to gain citizenship while under limited finances after using all of her savings to move to the U.S.
Castro was working as a checker when she decided to stop doing community development work to spend that time processing everything that had happened to her. She said she felt she had to pull back completely to heal, and that today, she’s better because of that.
Even though she no longer works in community development, Castro said she still feels like she’s helping people as a checker at the Good Food Store.
“My work at the store is not just doing their groceries, but it's also listening to people,” she said. “You meet great friends here, and there's a lot of good people that come to the store and some of them need you to lift their spirits.”
Castro said having that contact with people is what’s important to her and what has also been of the greatest help to her. If not for other people's grace and kindness, she said she wouldn't be where she is.
Castro said she hopes her story can remind people of another one of her favorite sayings: ’It’s not really what you do, it’s who you are.”