Back Country Horsemen of Missoula is sponsoring an evening with Montana’s own Lady Long Rider, Bernice Ende, at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, at Opportunity Resources, Inc., 2821 S. Russell St.
Ende has ridden her horses over 30,000 miles, criss-crossing the U.S., Canada, and parts of Europe. She took her first long ride in 2005 at the age of 51. From 2014 to 2016 she became the first person documented to have ridden from coast to coast and back again in one continuous trek. She has won world acclaim among Long Riders who are recognized masters of long-distance equestrian travel and exploration, gained the respect of hundreds she met along the way and earned membership in the International Guild of Long Riders for her accomplishments. She is the author of "Alone Across America on Horseback, Lady Long Rider," published in 2018 by Farcountry Press.
You have free articles remaining.
The public is welcome to attend her slide presentation on the horse journey of a lifetime.