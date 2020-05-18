'Every Reason to Fail:' A Miss Montana success story

The plane had two new engines, and revamped wiring, electronics and seating. Douglass compiled a list 150 names long of those who helped get it ready, many of whom had never touched an old warbird like a DC-3 before. For some of the volunteers, he said, it offered a new lease on life. He wrote the book with the idea of taking along all those who could go only in spirit.

The title “Every Reason to Fail” was by far the most popular of three finalists presented to an online focus group. CBS news correspondent David Schlesinger journeyed to Missoula from New York to film a segment on Miss Montana, and rode with the crew when it circled the Statue of Liberty in New York.

“On a recent day, you might have mistaken this as another iconic airplane flying around the Hudson River,” Schlesinger said near the start of the resulting eight-minute segment on CBS Sunday Morning. “But it was one stop on an incredible journey that had every reason to fail.”

As he taxied Miss Montana down the runway one year ago, Komberec said he had no doubts the mission would succeed.