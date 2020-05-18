'Every Reason to Fail:' A Miss Montana success story

A Sunday morning chill was still hanging over the Museum of Mountain Flying’s hangar at the Missoula airport last May as five men and a woman boarded Montana’s most famous airplane.
“I remember it being cold,” Bryan Douglass said. “It was almost as if we’d had this whirlwind for months and months and months, things going a million miles an hour, tons of people getting involved and helping, and the moment we climbed on that airplane and closed the door, there was just the six of us and we had almost nothing to do except fly and ride.
“It was relaxing and really kind of wonderful.”
Tuesday is the one-year anniversary of Miss Montana’s departure for France. With barely a year of preparation the 1944 Johnson Flying Service DC-3, for 18 years nothing more than a fetching museum piece, was headed across America and the Atlantic Ocean for the international commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.
Spoiler alert: It made it. And back. With a side trip to Germany with the rest of the American DC-3’s in the D-Day Squadron for the 70th anniversary of the Berlin Airlift.
Now its story is history, and Douglass, a Missoula engineer, pilot and logistical director of the challenging adventure, has written a book about it, his first venture into authorship.
It’s called “Every Reason to Fail: The Unlikely Story of Miss Montana and the D-Day Squadron.” On Monday, five days after publication, it was Amazon’s No. 1 new release in military aviation history, a fact that Douglass had to chuckle about. It is, after all, a limited genre. But there's no question Miss Montana commanded attention from and made friends with people around the globe.
“Definitely a thing we touched the world with,” Eric Komberec said Monday. “A great success story and a great event.”
Komberec of Kalispell and Douglass hatched the idea of Miss Montana’s great Normandy adventure in March 2018. Komberec's father, Dick, flew the plane before Johnson Flying Service went out of business in 1975 and is the one most responsible for securing it for the museum in 2001. The “Miss Montana” name and nose art were based on those of the B-25 bomber the late Mac Enman, Eric Komberec’s grandfather, flew in World War II.
So it was fitting that Komberec was in the pilot’s seat on May 19, 2019, for the first takeoff. He, Douglass, and the mechanics team of Randy and Crystal Schoeneman would be there every step of the way. Also on the initial leg were chief pilot Jeff Whitesell of the Seattle area and pilot Nico Von Pronay of Anchorage.
The plane had two new engines, and revamped wiring, electronics and seating. Douglass compiled a list 150 names long of those who helped get it ready, many of whom had never touched an old warbird like a DC-3 before. For some of the volunteers, he said, it offered a new lease on life. He wrote the book with the idea of taking along all those who could go only in spirit.
The title “Every Reason to Fail” was by far the most popular of three finalists presented to an online focus group. CBS news correspondent David Schlesinger journeyed to Missoula from New York to film a segment on Miss Montana, and rode with the crew when it circled the Statue of Liberty in New York.
“On a recent day, you might have mistaken this as another iconic airplane flying around the Hudson River,” Schlesinger said near the start of the resulting eight-minute segment on CBS Sunday Morning. “But it was one stop on an incredible journey that had every reason to fail.”
As he taxied Miss Montana down the runway one year ago, Komberec said he had no doubts the mission would succeed.
“It was almost a relief that now our core group could get out on the road,” he remembered. “There were just so many people wanting to help and be involved, that last couple of weeks it was so overwhelming with all the support and the people. So when the door closed it was kind of like, OK, now it’s us. It’s time to focus. We’ve got a job to do.”
Uncertain weather lay ahead, unproven engines hummed on either side and “here we’re heading for this big blue thing called the Atlantic Ocean,” Komberec said. “From someone on the outside looking in we might have appeared to have every reason to fail, but from within there was no way we were going to.
“The dozens of individuals involved, the community’s strong determination and the professionalism behind the cockpit … Definitely the best of the best in the aviation industry.”
He aimed the plane on a path that would take it south of Great Falls and over Mann Gulch, where on Aug. 5, 1949, the same Johnson Flying Service transport had dropped doomed smoke jumpers onto a famous, deadly wildfire. The scheduled first-night stop in Rapid City, South Dakota, was scrapped due to stormy weather. They stopped instead in Miles City to refuel, then made it to Wichita, Kansas, before dark.
The next morning Komberec, with an eye on the weather, hustled up the crew for an early start. Less than 30 minutes after takeoff, the first in a series of tornadoes hit the Wichita area. Douglass said they didn’t know it at the time but, along with a detour in southern Greenland, those would be their closest brushes with storms.
Miss Montana returned home on June 24. Douglass said his book has two bonus chapters. One covers the plane’s return visit to Mann Gulch in August to drop wreaths in the Missouri River for the fallen firefighters. The second details a 10-day relief effort to the Bahamas in September to provide hot meals to victims of Hurricane Dorian.
The book stops there, but Miss Montana’s story goes on. The Bahamas mission was emblematic of the service the museum hopes the airplane can provide. Parked in the Museum of Mountain Flying hangar for the winter, she remains grounded during the COVID-19 chaos. Komberec said it looks like the museum’s plans to help the Bob Marshall Wilderness and the U.S. Forest Service celebrate the 80th birthday of the Bob will be rescheduled this year. Several fly-ins, including the nation’s biggest in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, have been canceled.
Douglass expects to get his own first copies of “Every Reason to Fail” on Tuesday, which makes it an even more memorable date. The museum will host a book-signing party for all the crew and volunteers, but that date is pending developments with lockdown restrictions by the state and county.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.