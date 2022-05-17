Evictions and sanitation concerns at tangled mess of illegal campground near Missoula

It’s unclear exactly how the situation got to this point, but an illegal RV camp operating just west of Missoula has the tenants and local health department officials at odds with the property owner. The situation is urgent, because the residents have nowhere to go and are currently forced to dump sewage in a nearby field because they've been told if their RVs leave they can't re-enter.

Jeanna Miller, the environmental health manager at the Missoula City-County Health Department, said her office received a complaint a few weeks ago about an unauthorized campground operating at 9700 Harbine Lane, just north of the Wye.

The patch of land at 9700 Harbine Lane is owned by Mike Harbine, who operated it for years as a used car lot and a machinery storage facility. Harbine, who is now in his late 80s, apparently began letting a few people who were down on their luck park their campers and motorhomes on the site. Eventually, more people started showing up. However, there is no sewer or water infrastructure on the large dirt lot.

“It’s an unapproved campground with multiple occupied RVs that is operating without the necessary requirements set forth in state law to make sure campgrounds are operated in a safe and sanitary manner,” Miller explained. “Our message to the owner is to immediately get the stopgaps in place to make sure folks get safe and sanitary facilities. We’ll work diligently with him to get the approvals necessary to become a licensed campground.”

Well over a dozen people appear to be now living on the site, although some are temporarily out of town.

Missoula, like many places in Montana and across the country, is in the midst of an affordable housing crisis. Many of the residents say they have nowhere else to go.

Several of them said they’ve been paying rent, either to Harbine himself or to Joe Crawmer, a person who said he was put in charge of the place by Harbine at one point.

Four separate people living at the site told the Missoulian that they were led to believe the site was a licensed campground and paid rent, only to be told recently that Harbine doesn’t have permits.

“We’ve been here and have receipts going back like 10 months,” said Pete Johnston, who lives at the site in an RV with his wife. “And then we found out like two weeks ago that this was all commercial, not residential. And Mike was taking our money and giving us receipts. So we thought it was OK to be here. Now he’s trying to get everybody out of here.”

Harbine hired a law firm in Missoula, and that firm subsequently sent a “30 Day Notice of Termination of At-Will Tenancy” to one of the residents.

“This is your notice of the termination of the at-will tenancy by which you appear to claim a right to occupy the above-described property,” the letter stated, citing a Montana law that gives landlords the right to do exactly that.

Harbine’s lawyers also filed a verified complaint for unlawful detainer in Missoula County District Court against 11 residents of the property.

In the complaint, Harbine’s lawyers claim he is “entitled to accruing rent, late charges and lease violation fees during the pendency of these proceedings as well as all damages determined after inspection of the premises.”

Harbine told the Missoulian that he had been collecting rent, and that some residents stopped paying him, but he denied that he was trying to run a campground or RV park. Harbine said that the man who he allows to manage his property, Jeff Sherwood, was on vacation when Harbine had to go to the hospital. So, Harbine said, Joe Crawmer began staying in an office on the site and collecting rent on behalf of Harbine.

“And he won’t get out,” Harbine said. “I’m just trying not to lose any more money.”

Sherwood said he’s trying to help Harbine out by clearing out people he describes as “squatters,” and said he’s had no luck in getting the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office to help out. Sherwood said the Sheriff’s Office told him it was a civil matter, not a criminal matter.

Crawmer said he was living on the streets and looking for a place to live when he heard about the site. He was led to believe by Harbine that it was a legal site and was paying rent.

Erica Mayhuth and Jeremy Tipton, two other residents, also said they believed it was a legal campground and said they had been paying rent.

Last week, Harbine and Sherwood parked a large empty RV in front of the only entrance to the site, which meant residents had to start dumping their wastewater tanks into a field near the site, which violates county health code. They also cut holes in the chain-link fence to get in and out.

“We have been contacted by multiple residents about the access issue,” said Miller, the environmental health manager with the health department. “That is an issue for law enforcement.”

Eventually, Harbine and Sherwood moved the trailer a little bit over to allow cars to come and go, but they say they won’t allow an RV to come back in if it leaves to empty its tanks.

Jeannette Smith, the public information officer for the Sheriff's Office, said they have not had any requests to evict residents.

"Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to one call last week regarding complaints about an RV blocking the exit/entrance," Smith said. "At that time, deputies spoke to a representative of the owner and the RV was moved to allow an approximate 16-foot ingress and egress."

But Johnston, one of the residents, said he feels like a hostage.

“Now we’re barricaded in,” Johnston said. “Literally, we cannot pull our campers out and RVs out. And (Harbine) made a comment, saying he’ll only move the barricade when people leave but they’re not coming back."

Miller said property owners who want to run a legal campground have to get approval under Montana’s Subdivision and Platting Act in order to comply with public health, safety and sanitation regulations. Usually, it would go under government review and an application would be submitted by a consultant or a planning firm.

“Honestly, that can take awhile,” Miller said. “Additionally, the operator of a campground has to apply for and obtain a campground license, and the license is to ensure the ongoing systems and processes are in place and expectations are followed.”

Miller also said health inspectors have had to view the lot from the public right-of-way.

“We have not been on site in the last couple weeks because of some ongoing issues,” she said. “We have to consult with the County Attorney to make sure we’re not violating any trespass laws. It’s very clear when a site is licensed (that they have access), but it’s less clear with a campground that is obviously operating but they don’t have a license in place.”

Her department has responded to several complaints that the owner is not providing necessary services.

She said some campgrounds aren’t required to have sewer or water infrastructure because they cater to fully self-contained RVs. However, they must provide entry and exit for the RVs or have a contractor visit to empty wastewater tanks.

The health department could issue a notice of violation and an order to take corrective action, but Miller said the goal is to not displace people who might then become even less secure in their housing.

“We have not heard back from the owner, and it’s not always easy to get a hold of him,” Miller said. “We, health department staff, recognize that there really aren’t a lot of options for the people on this property, and our goal is to work with this property owner on educating him on options to have people stay there safely.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.