Ewam nun revives Montana's global Buddhist links

The whole nation of Nepal could fit inside the boundaries of Montana. But it holds 30 million people and at least 60 recognized ethnicities, compared with Montana’s just-over 1 million residents.

That said, Montana is no stranger to multicultural coexistence. With eight Indian reservations representing 13 federally recognized tribes, as well as a history of international immigration, Big Sky Country has multitudes. Missoula even hosted one of the original Tibetan refugee relocations in the 1970s.

One of Palmo’s missions while in Montana is teaching a Buddhist treatise known as “The Lion’s Roar,” which explains how anyone has the potential to achieve Buddhist enlightenment. As explained on the Ewam website, “If they did not possess that potential … the rest of the Buddhist teaching would be an interesting but useless philosophy.”

She tries to come annually to Montana to teach for a month at the Garden of One Thousand Buddhas. Last year during the COVID pandemic, that visit had to be postponed as worldwide travel went dormant to control the spread of the virus.

“I was stranded in India,” Palmo said. “But we kept on teaching. We weren’t allowed to go outside the boundary of the monastery.”