A former Frenchtown school employee admitted to a child sex abuse charge earlier this week, according to the Missoula County Attorney’s Office.

Steven J. Martin, 60, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of children on Tuesday. Sentencing is set for March 21 in front of Missoula County District Court Judge Jason Marks.

A plea agreement filed in January recommends Martin serve 20 years at the Montana State Prison with 13 years suspended.

Missoula County charging documents allege in February of 2022 two teen boys, ages 16 and 18, who were temporarily living at Martin’s house, confronted him about finding a camera in their bathroom. Charging documents didn’t specify why the boys were living with Martin.

Martin said he had cameras throughout the house and in each of the boy’s bedrooms. He told law enforcement he would watch the video recordings collected from the cameras, according to court filings.

Martin worked as a paraprofessional in the Frenchtown School District. The district issued a statement shortly after Martin was arrested saying the allegations had nothing to do with his employment, and that he was placed on unpaid leave with a pending school board hearing to terminate his employment.

He is in custody at the Missoula jail pending his sentencing date.

Missoula Deputy County Attorney Mark Handelman is prosecuting the case, and Missoula lawyer Dwight Schulte is representing Martin.