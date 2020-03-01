Exhibit taps Missoula's Jewish history

“When I was invited to go see the family collection and started looking through photo albums, I was knocked off my feet by the photos they had that date back to the the 1890s,” Chessin said. “There were pictures of Salish gatherings, powwows, with both the Native folks and with the local white folks, particularly the Kohn family.”

The panels aren’t ready yet but by mid-March “Leiser’s Footsteps” will include stories of the Jewish-Salish connection. Featured will be three men who found their way into the Kohn photos — Eneas Big Sam, who witnessed the Hellgate Treaty negotiations in 1855; Bitterroot Jim Sapiye, an accomplished hunter and respected elder and leader, and Joe LaMoose (1845-1931), one of the Salish who met Chief Joseph and his band of Nez Perce in the Bitterroot Valley on their 1877 flight from U.S. Army forces.