Expansion adds 14 new trails, higher terrain at Lookout Pass ski area

On a few rare days this winter on Eagle Peak near Lookout Pass ski area, the peaceful silence of forest laden with fresh snow has been shattered only by the low rumble of a Snowcat machine hauling skiers and snowboarders up to the summit.

Next, it's just the excited shouting from those thrill-seekers that pierces the cold, still winter air.

A long-anticipated expansion is finally becoming a reality at the ski area on the Montana/Idaho border on Interstate 90 west of Missoula, and a handful of adventurers got a sneak peek this season.

In 2021, Lookout Pass paid for logging operations to clear 14 trails on Eagle Peak, meaning there will be 500 more acres of developed terrain and another 1,650 vertical feet to ski and snowboard.

However, a quad chairlift that will carry customers to the summit won’t be installed until this summer. So in the meantime this winter, Lookout bought a Snowcat and brought riders to the top for what they called Cat Skiing Adventures this year.

“We wanted to get people excited about it and let them be able to see and experience that terrain,” explained Matt Sawyer, Lookout’s director of marketing. “A lot of people have been able to enjoy the trails up there and really see the potential. It’s setting a new standard for Lookout.”

The expansion will give the ski area more advanced terrain options.

“It’s 500 feet higher than the current terrain and it’s already got a reputation for great snow,” Sawyer said. “I would say it takes us from what I would say is a small regional ski area up to the next step, which is an intermediate-sized ski area.”

The expansion brings the total ski acreage to 1,023.

“This expansion had been a long-range plan in existence for the last nine or 10 years,” Sawyer said. “It was approved by the Forest Service years ago.”

The new quad chair, which will be called Chair 5, is a fixed-grip they purchased used from Sundance Mountain Resort in Utah. It’ll be refurbished with upgraded motor controls before it’s installed. The bottom will be inside the current boundaries of Lookout. Eventually, the mountain has plans to add a sixth chair on Eagle Peak after more runs are cut.

The Snowcat has an enclosed cab on the back for transporting 12 guests and equipment. Guests can reserve a spot in advance, and the Cat left at 8:30 in the morning on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The endeavor didn’t go off without a couple hitches this year.

“We went through January when there was very low snow,” Sawyer explained. “We’ve had some struggles. We bought a used Cat that had some mechanical issues.”

Last Friday, the Snowcat had to be shut down after one run for repairs, but customers got a full refund. Still, on that one run, the group got to experience untouched powder on a fairly steep slope with gentle rolling features and tree glades. It's a rare experience to be able to ride the slopes of a developed resort without the crowding that comes with a chairlift on a powder day.

Travis Skinner, a ski patroller for Lookout, is often tasked with giving a safety talk on the new slopes after the Snowcat drops off customers. He’s excited about opening a whole new area to riders and skiers next year.

“It’s really gonna be nice,” he said. “Obviously, you’re going to have probably some of the best snow, especially in this area. We’ve got some good steep terrain right here and powder days are going to be phenomenal.”

Skinner points out that people who get to the top of Eagle Peak also will be able to access a lot of backcountry areas just outside the ski area boundary.

“And then you’ve got that whole area all the way down to the (nearby) basin and the cool part is snowmobiles go in and out of that basin, so the track out is really pretty nice,” he said. “And that takes you right down to Chair 2 and so you can start all over. So you’re going to have the ability to keep skiing powder if you kind of know what you’re doing.”

Skinner cautioned that the area is known as “avalanche alley” — only experienced skiers with the proper gear and avalanche safety knowledge should access that out-of-bounds terrain.

“You’re going to have to pick safe routes to slopes that you want to ski down, and you’re gonna have to take turns skiing them,” he said. “And you’re not gonna want to skin right up the gut of ‘em.”

Montana ski resorts are moving full speed ahead on expansions even in the face of climate change. Whitefish Mountain Resort, Montana Snowbowl and Big Sky Resort have all expanded in recent years.

Sawyer said Lookout gets a ton of snow, even in years that are perceived to be less than stellar.

“We’ve gotten 325 inches year-to-date,” he said on March 2. “We should be at the 400 mark by the time the end of the season rolls around, and we average 400 inches a year.”

Lookout is often one of the first ski areas in the state to open in November.

The ski area will remove some dead trees this summer and clear some gladed areas on the expansion, Sawyer said.

All in all, the Cat Skiing Adventures have given a few people just a taste of what’s to come, he said.

“The new Eagle Peak is a component that creates a great value,” he said. “We already have the longest season and the best snow and now we’ll have more grooming. That value equation for customers continues to go up with more varied terrain.”

