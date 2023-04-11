Call it lemonade from lemons.

The closing of a 95-bed nursing home in Missoula last summer was bad news for the beleaguered senior-care industry in Montana and for all those seeking places for elderly loved ones. But a Missoula-based nonprofit that provides shelter and services for mothers and children has announced it will be acquiring the facility and expanding.

Mountain Home Montana, currently headquartered at 2606 South Ave. W., is under contract to purchase the former Hillside Health and Rehabilitation facility at 4720 23rd Ave.

Over the next few years, the new building will allow Mountain Home to double its capacity to house people in its residential facility from 25 individuals every year to more than 50.

“We are thrilled and inspired to have the support of the former property owner, incredible donors, partners and others to make this dream a reality,” said Steph Goble, executive director of Mountain Home. “We are seeing record-high referrals of families living without secure housing, access to child care, livable wages or a support network. This project will help us address all these issues with the care that supports moms and their children through the many chapters of parenthood.”

The Hillside building is about 41,000 square feet and housed about 80-90 residents at a time when it was an assisted living facility. Mountain Home is currently licensed as a child care facility for 15 kids. Goble said she hopes the new building will allow them to bump that up to 32 and expand the ages they serve.

“We’re gonna hold on to our current facility,” Goble said. “We really want to make sure it’s a strategic transition so it’s smooth for the families. We know historically that a one-stop shop is what’s best for families needing resources.”

The nonprofit is under contract to purchase the new building and is in the process of hiring an architect. It hopes to be at full capacity in the new facility in three to five years.

Besides expanded child care, the Hillside property will allow Mountain Home to develop new programs, provide substance use disorder recovery services and function as a community resource hub for other nonprofits. This site has green space and outdoor activities on a more secure and safe campus, according to Goble. It also has easy access to public transportation, schools, a grocery store and employment opportunities.

The nonprofit is one of only a few organizations in Montana that provides long-term, two-generational care for young families. As one of Montana’s first trauma-informed child care centers for children ages 0-3, Goble said they serve as a resource for other human service organizations. She added that the transitional residential program, substance use recovery supports, evidence-based supportive education and employment programs are leading models statewide and nationally. Mountain Home has working relationships with over 600 employers and educational institutes to help families achieve their academic goals and find sustainable employment and benefits.

“No one in Missoula does what Mountain Home Montana does,” said Jamie McConnell, chair of Mountain Home’s board. “We have grown so much over the past 22 years, but the need for our unique program and services continues to grow. This new property is an exciting opportunity that will allow us to serve even more families.”

Goble said Mountain Home has been on the hunt for new space since she came aboard two years ago. She noted that they rely on county, state and federal funding along with an “incredible community of donors.”

“We have about 30-35 families on our waiting list daily,” Goble said. “We really pride ourselves on being that transitional long-term care, not just a quick homeless shelter. We try to set up families with supports so they don’t re-enter poverty. That 30-35 on the waiting list is pretty daunting, so we are excited to answer that call and take referrals from the YWCA and other great organizations in town.”