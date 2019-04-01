It's a temporary inconvenience for some but a huge step forward for those who have been marginalized for decades.
Commuters in downtown Missoula were greeted with big orange construction barricades and heavy machinery on Monday as the Montana Department of Transportation continues a $3 million project to make hundreds of street corners more accessible to people with disabilities.
The Missoula ADA Project, named after the Americans with Disabilities Act, is an effort to replace curbs with ramps that allow people in wheelchairs or other transportation aides to transition from the street to the sidewalks without having to go over a curb.
This spring, MDT is performing work on street corners on South Higgins Avenue (north of the bridge but south of Broadway), West Front Street and East Main Street.
Southbound traffic on Higgins is going to be limited to one lane from the intersection at Broadway to the bridge. The work is expected to be complete around the Fourth of July.
“The Missoula ADA project made excellent progress last season,” said Bob Vosen, the Missoula district construction engineer for MDT. “Stephens Avenue, Orange Street, Fifth Street, Sixth Street and Gerald Avenue all saw accessibility improvements.
"Accessibility is key to creating an inclusive community and we’re excited to make big improvements in the downtown area during the final phase of the project.”
Donny Pfeifer, construction operations engineer for MDT’s Missoula district, said each new corner is designed to make the transition from roads and sidewalk as easy and safe as possible.
He noted that the entire multi-year project will replace around 350 ramps, and about a third of them are being completed this year.
“We’re better than halfway done,” he said. “This is an overall statewide effort as part of the MDT’s ADA transportation plan. This is Missoula’s portion of it but it’s part of a greater effort across the state to increase accessibility for everyone.”
People who used the new ramps last year gave positive reviews to the change, Pfeiffer added.
“Especially, I would say, on Orange and Higgins we got a lot of good feedback there,” he said.
The Montana Department of Transportation is involved in several large transportation infrastructure improvements in Missoula, including a project now underway to revamp a portion of Russell Street and replace the Russell Street Bridge. In 2020, work will begin on a wider bridge deck for the Higgins Bridge, as well.