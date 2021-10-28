Expenditure complaints filed against Streano, Parker and Coolidge

Complaints alleging financial coordination have been filed against Missoula municipal judge candidates Jennifer Streano, Eli Parker and Jacob Coolidge.

The complaints were filed with the office of the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices by Rosalie Sheehy Cates, a volunteer campaign treasurer for Ethan Lerman’s campaign. Lerman is running in Department 3 against Coolidge.

Cates alleges that the three candidates raised contributions as individuals, then essentially pooled the money for management and coordination by Westridge Creative, a campaign consulting firm.

The alleged pooling of resources lacks transparency, and Montanans have a right to know who is financing campaigns, Cates said.

“In effect, a contributor giving to any of the candidates was giving, unreported, to all the candidates,” Cates writes in her complaint.

“I am a volunteer campaign treasurer and not an expert on Montana campaign finance. COPP is not allowed to discuss my questions about these expenses unless I file a public complaint,” Cates said in a statement to the Missoulian. “I have done so because the coordination appears so blatant ... These are candidates (who are running) to sit as judges, and whether they follow the law is a crucial question.”

Specifically, Cates says in her review she finds at least $4,000 spent by each candidate in openly coordinated, shared expenses by Westridge Creative. The money was spent on campaign signs, mail cards and other campaign materials. Cates hopes this can set precedent and clarify similar situations for nonpartisan races going forward, she said.

COPP accepted Cates’ request to investigate campaign financing violations on Tuesday.

Streano, Parker and Coolidge refuted the claims of coordinated expenses, saying they’ve reported all of their expenditures and have not mixed up or used one another’s campaign money.

“Everything (Cates) has noted is everything we have reported to the political practices, there’s nothing unreported,” Streano said. “The committee of political practices did not find any issue with our reporting, these are all public documents.

“We feel we’ve done everything to cooperate, if we’ve made any errors we’re ready to correct them and move forward,” Streano continued, adding the three don’t have any shared funds or shared accounts and campaign materials were paid for individually by each candidate.

In response to the claims of lack of transparency, the candidates said they’ve been all about clarity with constituents.

“We’ve never co-mingled funds and we’ve been very deliberate about that from the outset,” Coolidge said. “People contribute to one of our three campaigns and if the same person contributes to different campaigns they have to do so separately.”

Parker also noted judicial candidates are not prohibited from endorsing other judicial candidates.

The three candidates have been in touch with COPP and will submit a response to the complaint by Monday.

Streano is running in Department 1 against Sam Warren. Eli Parker is running in Department 2 against Thorin Geist.

This year’s municipal judge race has been contentious — Streano, Parker and Coolidge came under fire by Coolidge’s opponent, Lerman, during a candidate forum earlier this month for running as a team with “group think.”

The trio rebuffed these claims, saying that while they believe cohesiveness is important for the court’s new structure, there would be no group-think and they would act independently.

Both Cates and the three judicial candidates mentioned that coordination itself is not illegal.

