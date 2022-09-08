Experience, future plans separate Missoula mayoral candidates

The City of Missoula’s search for a new mayor nears its final stages following the conclusion of a day-long set of interviews with six candidates Wednesday.

The Montana League of Women Voters facilitated 50-minute interviews this week with Jacob Elder, Jordan Hess, Mike Nugent, Patrick Weasel Head, Teigan Avery and Fred Rice. The order of appearances was picked out of a hat.

The six candidates shared a number of similar approaches to policy questions posed during the interviews, but differed when it came to the experience they’d bring to the job and their future plans if they were appointed mayor.

It was unclear whether Elder, a law student, Hess, a current city councilmember and Rice, a former city councilmember would run for mayor in 2023 if appointed in September. Avery, a researcher at the University of Montana, and Nugent, a current city councilmember, both indicated they would run for mayor again in 2023. Weasel Head, a former city councilmember, said he would not plan on running for mayor in 2023 if appointed this fall.

The 10 questions candidates explored Wednesday centered on topics including management styles, houselessness and property taxes.

All candidates agreed they would use the existing administrative structure in place at the city to manage the approximately 900 employees that work there.

Avery clarified she would fulfill the full-time obligations of the office of mayor, a commitment she said did not come across in her original application.

“I do intend to fulfill the full-time, overtime obligations of mayor as our mayor,” said Avery.

Avery also offered an idea for solar-powered streetlights as a climate initiative for the city.

Another approach to climate resiliency came from Hess, who has been negotiating a green tariff with NorthWestern Energy to provide a green power option for the city.

“This is the single greatest thing we can do to advance our climate goals in the City of Missoula,” said Hess.

Rice, meanwhile, took a personal approach to sustainability. He rode his bike to the interview Wednesday and pledged to continue biking to appointments if he were to serve as mayor.

The mayoral candidates also sought to pair climate efforts with initiatives aimed at fostering justice, equity, diversity and inclusion.

“I would continue to look at our diverse population and see that equitable services are provided,” said Weasel Head, the only Indigenous candidate for mayor.

“We need to ensure these opportunities we provide are actually inclusive, not just words on paper,” said Nugent, citing the example of his twin brother and his brother’s husband who sought Missoula out as an accepting place to live.

Discussions about equity bled into conversations about housing and houselessness, which drew diverse approaches from the candidates at the interviews.

“We need to increase housing for everybody on the affordable front,” said Elder, who proposed improving the planning and permit review process, eliminating “redundant red tape” and creating new sustainability regulations for housing in the city.

Rice advocated for an approach that seeks to “increase density without necessarily doing violence to the neighborhood.”

He suggested revisiting city ordinances and working directly with neighborhoods on housing issues.

Weasel Head, on the other hand, advocated a hands-off approach to housing.

“I think the system will work itself out so housing will not be an issue in the long run,” he said.

The question of what to do about the city’s private security contract with Rogers International also generated different responses, although all of the candidates expressed frustration with the current security operations patrolling the Authorized Camping Site and other houselessness services.

Elder bemoaned the lack of information about the private firm’s operations and proposed working with councilmembers to come up with a solution.

Hess stressed a security resource should be evidence-based and trauma-informed.

“I believe we need to have a robust, fair, transparent public process to either renew that (contract) or move forward with a public option,” he said.

Nugent suggested developing a security resource within a city department, but he pointed out he doesn’t believe there is one single solution to the problem of security at the locations that serve unhoused Missoulians.

“We don’t need a private police force,” said Nugent. “We do need our residents in these facilities to feel safe.”

Nugent also supported potential changes to the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, but he cautioned against making adjustments that would create more bureaucracy.

“I would say let’s figure out what’s working,” he said.

Others echoed Nugent’s willingness to explore changes to the MRA, while still upholding the benefits they see in the program.

“I’m completely open to exploring policy,” noted Hess.

Tax-increment financing “is the single best tool we have for infrastructure investment and investment in affordable housing in our community,” Hess added.

During the public comment period at the end of the interviews, three public commenters voiced support for Nugent, two spoke in favor of Weasel Head and one each recommended Rice and Hess.

The next step in the process will be a vote of the city council at its regular Monday, Sept. 12 meeting. A mayoral appointee requires seven votes to be selected. The deadline to appoint a new mayor is Sept. 14.