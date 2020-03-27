Expert warns: Stay-at-home order could increase child abuse

She said that because public schools and many child care centers are closed, there are added pressures on people with kids.

"This has led to families, who are already burdened by anxiety or unemployment, having to spend every hour, every day of the week together," the release said. "Well-known risk factors for child abuse are social isolation, parenting stress and family stress — which most likely will describe the environment of many homes where the 'stay at home' order is being applied."

Carter noted that other parts of the country that have been more extensively affected by COVID-19 have already recorded an increase of child abuse, and officials believe it's directly related to the stress of social distancing and unemployment.

On March 20, a children’s hospital in Fort Worth, Texas reported seven cases of severe child abuse, with two deaths in one week. Typically, their hospital would see this many cases over the course of a month, and a total of six deaths each year from abuse.