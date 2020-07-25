Experts discuss COVID-19 prevention on local levels

When the pandemic started spreading in the U.S. in March, Bell helped jumpstart COVID Local. Her goal is to bring consistent information and guidance measures to local governments around the U.S. to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

During the webinar, Bell and other panelists walked viewers through a part of COVID Local’s website, COVID Analysis and Mapping of Policies (AMP), with digestible graphs and maps depicting predicted models for coronavirus cases and deaths in each state depending on the policies of the state. Under the Policy Model page, visitors of the site can choose a state and adjust settings.

There is a “what if we had done nothing?” graph that depicts the likely cases and deaths that could have happened if states did nothing to slow the spread. In Montana, the graph predicted over half a million people would contract the virus and nearly 3,000 would die “if we had done nothing,” compared to the actual 2,900 cases and around 46 deaths.

“We’re in pain now, but this is the pay off,” Neumann said after seeing the statistics.

“This is the pain that’s been avoided,” said Jordan Schermerhorn, another panelist and research associate at the Center for Global Health Science and Security at Georgetown University Medical Center.