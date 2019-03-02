Someone has been skiing on Mount Jumbo in the last 24 hours despite dangerous avalanche conditions, closure signs and numerous media reports about the need to stay off the area.
Experts from the West Central Montana Avalanche Foundation visited the mountain on Saturday at the request of the City of Missoula and found the fresh ski tracks.
The mountain is currently closed to human activity, and on Thursday an avalanche occurred on the mountain. That day was also the five-year anniversary of an avalanche that swept down the mountain, destroying houses, burying several people and killing one person.
Travis Craft, the Avalanche Foundation director, said he and his crew found continued dangerous conditions on Saturday. The snowpack is four to five feet deep in places and unstable. They found new snow loaded into gullies and potential avalanche starting zones created by Friday night's wind. They also observed wind blowing snow into more potential start zones, with "gale force" east winds continuing at 30 to 40 miles per hour on the ridge. There were small natural slides that had occurred in the last 24 hours that were one foot deep and ran into the valley floor in backyards on Lilac Avenue and Holly Street. These slides did not pose a threat to structures but could partially bury a person.
"Limiting the danger of avalanches is very dependent on people staying off the mountain," said city communications director Ginny Merriam.
Craft said the avalanche conditions should not get worse unless there is a change in the weather. The forecast is for frigid temperatures but little to no new snow on Saturday night. Property owners at the base of the mountain from Missoula Avenue to Elm Street should stay out of their back yards and call 911 if they see snow slides. Residents should also call 911 immediately if they see human activity on Mount Jumbo. The entire mountain is closed.
The Avalanche Foundation is working on contract with the City of Missoula. The City's monitoring and preparedness efforts are being led by Missoula Fire Chief Jeff Brandt.
According to the National Weather Service office in Missoula, dangerously cold wind chills are expected Saturday night and Sunday morning. The frostbite exposure time in the Missoula area is expected to be between 10 and 30 minutes.