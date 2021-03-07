Experts: Grizzly bills put delisting at risk

But Servheen said that prohibition went against commitments FWP had made to the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee, where state wildlife managers handle local conflicts under the oversight of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (which doesn’t have local bear managers).

“There’s no problem right now, but this legislation would create a problem,” said Servheen, who became vice president of the Montana Wildlife Federation after retiring from FWS. “To say no bear may be moved (by state bear managers) is a violation of the guidelines that have been in place for 40 years. The end result will be that more bears will die.”

The number of bears dying each year matters because grizzly bears reproduce slower than almost any other mammal in North America. The loss of females of breeding age has particular importance, because a killed sow won’t produce future cubs and may have cubs of the year that won’t survive either.

So while grizzly populations appear to steadily grow since their federal protection in 1975, they can reverse suddenly if human-caused mortality gets too high. That would prevent them from getting designated as a recovered species, or trigger relisting if the protection had been removed.