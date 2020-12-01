Experts: Montana luxury real estate market 'insane' in 2020

The beauty of the repeat sales index is it takes that composition effect away.

"You go back in time and compare that house to itself and you can see the true asset appreciation on average in the market," Ward said.

He described Montana’s increase over the third quarter in 2019 as drastic compared to almost any metric.

“Ten percent is big in absolute terms and it’s big in relative terms compared to other places,” he said. “It’s also big relative to Montana’s own history for at least the 25 years or so we have those data. Basically, it’s on par with the highest year-over-year changes we’ve seen since the early ‘90s.”

Ward said the interesting thing is that the first quarter in Montana showed the same accelerating housing prices before the pandemic took hold. Things dipped in the second quarter during the stay-at-home order, but then rose again in the third quarter. So, he said, it appears the escalating prices are part of a trend that started before the pandemic took hold.

The big question, he said, is whether that will continue into 2021.

In the past, periods where prices have escalated like this have not lasted more than a few quarters, Ward explained.