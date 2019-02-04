Paul Smith, a doctor at Community Medical Center who specializes in childhood lung disorders, said avoidance to additional asbestos exposures is the best course of action for parents whose children attended a preschool at McGill Hall at the University of Montana.
"Other than preventing further exposure, there is nothing medically that can be done for (the children) on an immediate time frame," Smith said.
UM abruptly relocated a preschool in McGill Hall last Tuesday morning after test results the previous evening showed asbestos levels that far exceeded a federal residential cleanup threshold. The building contains chrysotile and amosite.
UM moved 47 preschoolers to the College of Education, and Thursday, it closed all of McGill due to unacceptable asbestos levels. It doesn't appear the building will reopen this semester.
At informational meetings last week, parents posed questions about the safety of their children and possible contamination in their homes as a result.
Smith, a pediatric pulmonologist, said the response to exposure will be delayed. Asbestos fibers stay in the lungs, and they can cause cancer and mesothelioma, but in some cases not for 10 to 40 years.
"Most of those basic particles don't cause an immediate inflammation," Smith said. "They settle there, and the body reacts to them over a long period of time instead of a short period of time."
But exposure to asbestos doesn't always lead to disease, even for people who have been exposed on the job, said Curtis Noonan, professor of epidemiology at UM. Thursday, Noonan presents a seminar for parents called "Childhood Exposure to Asbestos: What Do We Know?"
"The short answer is not much, but it's not zero, either," Noonan said (see box).
On Dec. 12, a technician found crumbly asbestos in an air system that serves three offices in McGill, and UM officials said the campus since cleaned that contamination. Crumbly asbestos can get into people's lungs, and can also be ingested. The finding later prompted a wider investigation of the building, which includes the preschool.
UM said air tests of the preschool showed asbestos levels that "did not pose a measurable risk," but results last Monday from surface tests showed high levels. One swipe from a table in the preschool counted 15,000 fibers per square centimeter; UM noted the EPA considers 5,000 parts to require residential cleanup.
In a phone call, Smith said no blood test or chest X-ray can show the amount of asbestos in the lungs, and there is not much medical literature on the topic of childhood exposure.
"There's no reason to think that that exposure would be any different than one would see in an adult," Smith said. "But there is not a lot of information out there on childhood exposure to asbestos or other carcinogens."
However, Smith said children who are showing any respiratory symptoms such as wheezing or coughing should be examined.
He also said people who have underlying lung disorders will be at a greater risk in the future, and he cited children who have asthma or recurrent viral infections. He also said children who live in homes with toxins such as tobacco or are exposed to wildfire smoke will be more vulnerable.
"Anything that is going to chronically injure the lung like that is going to set them up with more lung damage with further exposures," Smith said.
At one of the informational meetings UM held last week, Bob Brownell, with Northern Industrial Hygiene Inc., said people have different comfort levels with exposure, and questions about household safety are difficult to answer because homes may have asbestos anyway from other sources.
Brownell noted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration considers laundering protective clothing to be acceptable, but he said additional studies show the asbestos fiber plants itself into fabric, and laundering may not be completely effective.
"I can't tell you it's going to get all the asbestos fibers," Brownell said.
At Thursday's presentation, Noonan will review a handful of studies that have followed children who were environmentally exposed over time. But he said he will share them with a "huge caveat" because so much remains unknown about the exposure at McGill Hall.
He said one study conducted chest imaging of people who were exposed in Libby as children and then moved away. Noonan again offered caveats, including that the type of asbestos in Libby is different than the types found in McGill, and the people in the study likely were more heavily exposed.
"They found a high proportion of those individuals had pleural abnormalities (in their lungs), which is one of the hallmark outcomes of asbestos-related disease," Noonan said.
He said he is not an expert in asbestos but has been studying Libby off and on for a decade, where a vermiculite mine and mill operated until 1990. Workers there were contaminated with asbestos from the vermiculite, as were their family members and community members because the substance was used in buildings and athletic fields where children would play.
Noonan, though, said the connection between those abnormalities and disease is less clear. In Libby, those changes to the lining of the lung or calcification do appear linked to health problems, he said, but that's a "totally different" type of asbestos and setting.
In Libby, there is limited evidence children who were exposed are more likely to report respiratory symptoms, but he said asbestos appears to operate over a long period of time.
At the public meetings, UM officials and consultants said the asbestos found in the preschool appeared to have come from the air system as the result of a "long term" degradation. The duration of exposure or frequency of releases isn't yet clear, but campus officials agreed at the meeting Friday to conduct more testing.
In a phone call Monday, Noonan advised patience. His event is separate from last week's meetings and is part of a public health seminar series.
"People are going to need to be patient, as crazy as that sounds, because it is going to take a while for the university to figure this out," said Noonan, with the UM School of Public and Community Health Sciences. "That would be a hard thing to hear as a parent because it's not a great situation."
The preschool most recently tested clear of asbestos in 2011, according to UM. The university spokeswoman Paula Short said Friday a team was still in discussion about how far back to alert parents and families whose children attended the preschool in past years.
At the informational meeting Friday, campus employees asked UM to conduct more testing in McGill so former occupants could understand levels in their specific areas, and others asked for further testing in other campus buildings. UM vice president for research and finance Paul Lasiter confirmed UM would order more tests.
Monday, Short noted UM will be further analyzing the data it does have.
"We are bringing in additional specialists to look at our data to give us their assessment of exposure and risk based on the test results we’ve already received and those we expect to have later this week," Short said in an email.
Linda Reinstein, president of the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), said across the country, schools and universities neglect their duties to manage asbestos. Yet she said the risks are documented.
“We’ve known for over 100 years asbestos exposure is linked to disease,” Reinstein said.
The ADAO counts 30 Americans who die of asbestos-related diseases every day. Reinstein, who has been advocating for a ban bill in Congress that would allow the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to make the manufacture and use of asbestos illegal, said such legislation is needed, although it “won’t fix the university’s problem.”
“One incident is tragic. Two — for me? That’s a pattern. You have a larger problem. No one else should be put at risk,” said Reinstein, co-founder of the ADAO.