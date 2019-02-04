"Childhood Exposure to Asbestos: What Do We Know?"

From noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, the University of Montana will present "Childhood Exposure to Asbestos: What Do We Know?"

Curtis Noonan, a professor of epidemiology in the UM School of Public and Community Health Sciences, will talk with parents as part of the public health seminar series.

The event will be held in the Skaggs Building, Room 174, and also will be available live online at https://umontana.zoom.us/j/354547496.

Noonan said the seminar will be recorded so parents can watch it on their own time.