Experts weigh in at Hamilton hit-and-run trial

Ravalli County Attorney Bill Fulbright challenged Rochford’s math, the source of his information on the speed of a scooter and his conclusion that McNamara had only a short distance to react before hitting the boy.

The study Rochford cited on scooter speeds involved timing seven individuals with a mean age of 25. Fulbright questioned how that was applicable to Leonardi who was 9 years old, 4 1/2 feet tall and 73 pounds.

Fulbright said Rochford’s scenarios were dependent on McNamara doing nothing until he was 156 away from the boy despite the fact the sight distance on Golf Course Road was 810 feet to the point where Leonardi was struck.

Rochford agreed that McNamara should have slowed down as he approached the boy.

Montana Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Investigator Phil Smart conducted two investigations on the crash scene to determine the speed of the van that struck Leonardi.

The first study used the patrol’s minimum speed formula that combines the length of the skid mark with combination of other factors, including condition of the brakes, tires and the road surface. Smart said that initial study indicated the vehicle was traveling at least 72 mph when it began to skid.