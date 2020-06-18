Experts weigh in at Hamilton hit-and-run trial

Jurors heard competing versions Thursday of the crash that killed a 9-year-old Hamilton boy as he tried to cross a road on his scooter last July.
They also learned that Robert Anthony Leonardi died from trauma to his head after being struck by van allegedly driven by then-59-year-old Joseph McNamara.
McNamara is charged with negligent homicide, three counts of criminal endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, drug possession and tampering with evidence.
Closing arguments are expected Friday morning in Ravalli County District Court, with the case then going to the jury.
On Thursday, traffic crash reconstruction consultant David Rochford of Idaho offered the jury scenarios that he claimed showed the crash was unavoidable even if McNamara had been traveling at the 35 mph speed limit.
Using information on scooter speed gleaned from a study and pinpointing the spot where McNamara’s van began to skid, Rochford claimed McNamara didn’t have enough time to react when he saw Leonardi crossing the road in front of him.
The defense witness said his calculations showed McNamara was traveling at 58 mph when he stepped on the brakes.
Ravalli County Attorney Bill Fulbright challenged Rochford’s math, the source of his information on the speed of a scooter and his conclusion that McNamara had only a short distance to react before hitting the boy.
The study Rochford cited on scooter speeds involved timing seven individuals with a mean age of 25. Fulbright questioned how that was applicable to Leonardi who was 9 years old, 4 1/2 feet tall and 73 pounds.
Fulbright said Rochford’s scenarios were dependent on McNamara doing nothing until he was 156 away from the boy despite the fact the sight distance on Golf Course Road was 810 feet to the point where Leonardi was struck.
Rochford agreed that McNamara should have slowed down as he approached the boy.
Montana Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Investigator Phil Smart conducted two investigations on the crash scene to determine the speed of the van that struck Leonardi.
The first study used the patrol’s minimum speed formula that combines the length of the skid mark with combination of other factors, including condition of the brakes, tires and the road surface. Smart said that initial study indicated the vehicle was traveling at least 72 mph when it began to skid.
At McNamara’s attorney’s request, Smart and another trooper also conducted an actual skid test using McNamara’s van at the site of the crash. To accomplish that test, drivers are instructed to use both feet to push down on the brake pedal as hard as they can while pulling back on the steering wheel.
As a result of that test, Smart said they dropped the minimum speed at the start of the skid to 61 mph.
At 61 mph, Smart said the van would travel the 810 feet from the intersection of Hillcrest Road to the point of impact in about 9.1 seconds. If the vehicle had been traveling 35 mph, it would have taken 15.8 seconds.
Smart calculated the van was traveling at 55 mph when it struck Leonardi as he attempted to cross the road.
The jury took a field trip to the crash scene Thursday and viewed McNamara’s van, which had a small dent in the front panel and a broken windshield on the passenger side.
They also heard testimony from the Dr. Brett Pearce, who was the attending physician at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital’s emergency room on the day of the crash.
Pearce said Leonardi did not have a pulse and was not breathing on his own when he arrived at the hospital. Pearce described the flurry of activity in the emergency room as medical staff attempted to save the boy’s life and saw his heart slowly stop beating through a series of ultrasounds.
“We couldn’t get him back,” Pearce said.
Dr. Sunil Prasher, a state medical examiner working at the Missoula Crime Lab, said Leonardi died from blunt force injuries to his head. The boy suffered minor injuries, none life-threatening, to his torso.
“He hit his head against the windshield,” Prasher said.
