Exploding targets suspect in Plant Creek fire

Exploding targets might have started the Plant Creek fire southeast of Missoula, and Lolo National Forest officials hope to talk with some off-road vehicle riders seen in the area.

The fire grew to 33 acres shortly after firefighters confronted it on Monday. The crew of 85, backed up by two helicopters, reported it 50% contained on Wednesday afternoon. Motorists are asked to watch for heavy equipment using the upper Miller Creek Road as they head to Plant Creek, 9 miles from Missoula.

“Plant Creek is a popular recreation area close to Missoula,” Missoula District Ranger Jen Hensiek said in an email Wednesday.

“While the area is open for safe and responsible target shooting, recently it has become littered with shooting targets, shooting debris, and illegal dumping," Hensiek added. "We are disappointed to learn that illegal behavior could have been the cause of this wildfire that has put Forest and private lands at-risk. We are asking for the public’s help with information.”

While the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, Hensiek said exploding targets were not ruled out. Such targets, commercially known as Tannerite, contain powder that explodes when hit by a bullet.