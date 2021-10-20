Exploding targets suspect in Plant Creek fire

Exploding targets might have started the Plant Creek fire southeast of Missoula, and Lolo National Forest officials hope to talk with some off-road vehicle riders seen in the area.
The fire grew to 33 acres shortly after firefighters confronted it on Monday. The crew of 85, backed up by two helicopters, reported it 50% contained on Wednesday afternoon. Motorists are asked to watch for heavy equipment using the upper Miller Creek Road as they head to Plant Creek, 9 miles from Missoula.
“Plant Creek is a popular recreation area close to Missoula,” Missoula District Ranger Jen Hensiek said in an email Wednesday.
“While the area is open for safe and responsible target shooting, recently it has become littered with shooting targets, shooting debris, and illegal dumping," Hensiek added. "We are disappointed to learn that illegal behavior could have been the cause of this wildfire that has put Forest and private lands at-risk. We are asking for the public’s help with information.”
While the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, Hensiek said exploding targets were not ruled out. Such targets, commercially known as Tannerite, contain powder that explodes when hit by a bullet.
The use of exploding targets is illegal on Forest Service lands. It’s also illegal to use tracer bullets or other incendiary rounds there.
Hensiek said the area had just been cleaned of trash by volunteers from Backcountry Hunters and Anglers' student chapter.
“Shooting is fine on the National Forest, but please do it in a way that’s safe, responsible and leaves no trace,” Hensiek said. “People don’t realize the risk that comes with a fire like this. We have 85 personnel on the fire today with multiple chainsaws and rolling rocks. People forget what kinds of risk they put our employees in. These firefighters are our neighbors and friends.”
Witnesses reported seeing a black and red Polaris side-by-side vehicle in the area where the fire started on Sunday. Its driver was described as a bald, middle-aged male accompanied by two children. One of the children may have been wearing a bright orange sweatshirt.
An exploding-target incident in 2015 at the Three Mile Wildlife Management area resulted in a 50-acre fire that cost $94,000 to suppress. Two people involved faced felony arson charges in connection with the fire.
Anyone with information regarding the driver of the side-by-side from Oct. 17 should contact Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer Nick Scholz at 406-329-1025.