Related to this story

Most Popular

Heavy smoke coming Missoula's way
Local News

Heavy smoke coming Missoula's way

Parts of western Montana could be in for their worst smoke event of 2020 “and possibly the worst since 2017,” Missoula County's air quality specialist warned Friday evening.

MHP: 16-year-old killed in crash
Local News

MHP: 16-year-old killed in crash

A 16-year-old Alberton girl died Tuesday night after she was accidentally run over by a vehicle she had stepped out of as a passenger, according to Montana Highway Patrol. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Back the Blue Rally