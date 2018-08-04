Five airports in western Montana are among 23 statewide that stand to benefit from the Federal Aviation Administration’s latest round of infrastructure grants, if they haven’t already.
The $1.25 million coming to the Missoula International Airport was spent this spring.
“All we’ll do with the grant is reimburse ourselves,” said airport director Cris Jensen.
The money was used to renumber the two runways to catch up with an ever-changing magnetic north and add a layer of seal coating.
The Kalispell airport, Glacier Park International, received two grants amounting to more than $2 million. Airport director Rob Ratkowski told the Daily Inter Lake more than $530,000 of that has been spent to update the airport master plan study. The rest will go to apron and runway rehabilitation.
The FAA rolled out its full list of infrastructure grants last week — 569 of them nationwide totaling $770.8 million. It’s the third increment of funding from the $3.18 billion Airport Improvement Program.
Press offices of both Sen. Jon Tester and Sen. Steve Daines hailed the grants with media releases early this week, although each came up with different numbers. Daines announced over $20 million and listed 18 recipients. Tester said the Montana grants totaled $18 million to 17 airports.
The official FAA list included more than $24 million to 23 Montana airports and a grant of $180,000 to the state aeronautics division to conduct a state system plan study.
Both offices called Friday to apologize for the discrepancies, which included the omission of nearly $2 million in grant money to Great Falls International to expand its snow removal equipment building and widen a taxiway.
“What happens is the FAA sends notices to congressional delegations and as we compiled them each office missed a few,” said Dave Kuntz, a spokesman for Tester.
(Tester’s office also overlooked two grants of $2.1 million to the Lewistown Municipal Airport. Daines’ missed the $1.3 million going to Madison County to improve the airport at Twin Bridges.)
Page Gough, who manages the Ravalli County Airport in Hamilton, said he hopes work on replacing an outdated weather reporting system and reconstructing the taxiway throughout the hangars can start Monday.
The county received $1.85 million of federal funds for the projects. Most of it will go toward the taxiway work, which Gough said entails removing power lines and putting in underground ones.
“This has been going on for a year and a half,” Gough said of the funding process. “It’s finally coming to fruition.”
Down the road at Stevensville’s city airport, a $165,465 FAA grant will help reconstruct the apron and taxiway and install taxiway lighting.
The state aeronautics division of the Montana Department of Transportation received the other grant for a western Montana airport. It operates the Lincoln Airport in the upper Blackfoot Valley, one of just two federal-aid airports owned by the state. The other is at West Yellowstone.
Tim Conway, Aeronautics Division administrator, said a non-primary airport like Lincoln’s can get up to $150,000 a year in development assistance grants from the federal government. Lincoln was awarded $95,400 to begin design for a taxi lane that will spur hangar development.
There’s room for one or two more at an airport with a 4,240-foot runway that Conway said is designed for single and light twin-engine aircraft as well as small jets.
“It’s quite an asset for a community the size of Lincoln,” he said. “Folks who work in Helena use it to commute and local residents use it quite a bit.”
There are three levels of federal aid for airports. The highest level is discretionary funding for larger projects that are competitive nationwide. State apportionment is competitive within the state. Entitlement programs that assist airports like Lincoln’s come with the $150,000 ceiling.
Discretionary funding is capped at $20 million. Jensen said those dollars that bolster the Missoula airport are based on enplanements.
“The more passengers we get the more (money) we’re eligible for,” he said.
Montana’s two busiest airports, Bozeman Yellowstone International and Billings Logan International, received $3.45 million and $2.58 million, respectively.
Montana’s 13 major airports broke the 2 million passenger barrier for enplanements in 2017, just seven years after surpassing 1.5 million for the first time.
In his press announcement, Daines said the latest round of federal grants “will help bring our state’s infrastructure to the 21st century, and as a result will boost tourism, create jobs and encourage visitors from around the nation to come see the treasures our great state has to offer.”
“These funds will help our airports invest in critical needs that will keep travelers safe and connected,” Tester said. “Investments like this will help local business thrive and provide a boost to the community.”