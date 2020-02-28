FAA sends $7.9 million Missoula's way for airport terminal

Missoula's airport will receive nearly $8 million, including the final $5 million in discretionary funds, from the Federal Aviation Administration to build its new terminal.

The funds are from the latest round of Airport Improvement Program grants announced Feb. 19 by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao.

“As a non-hub airport we were able to get up to $20 million of discretionary funds, and we’d already received $15 million” in previous years, airport director Cris Jensen said.

The Airport Improvement Program, or AIP, collects user fees to provide both discretionary and entitlement grants for airport safety and infrastructure programs. The separate grants are often meshed together. Missoula's was among 17 Montana airports to be awarded $26.5 million in both forms. It was one of only a couple of state airports targeted for two grants, one of $1.25 million to fund construction of an apron and one of $6.74 million for the new terminal.

Billings Logan International will get $2.5 million to fund its terminal building expansion and another $200,000 to reconfigure the existing runway.

