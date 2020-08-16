Face masks, outdoor classrooms, no football games: UM prepares to start fall semester

“Our guidance was to try to provide as much face-to-face classes as possible, but also working to provide flexibility, both for faculty and for students who prefer to be online in some version," Nathan Lindsay, associate provost for Academic Affairs, told the Missoulian.

Students who have health needs or other concerns were guided to seek accommodations through UM’s Disability Student Services.

Raylene Vassau, a junior studying psychology, is not doing any classes in-person this semester, and instead will attend all of her classes on Zoom.

“I feel kind of frustrated because they're having us attend the class, like you have to be present for the class online, but yet all the work is online,” Vassau said. “That's kind of hard with balancing work because I'm not actually coming to school, I just have to sit in front of a computer, so at that point, why not make it like a normal online class anyway?”

Vassau said taking classes online was the only option for her because of a UM policy that requires classes with over 50 students to be remote. She said she thinks UM has done a good job handling online classes for the most part, but said she wishes students weren’t required to be in attendance and said it makes working more difficult, especially for essential employees.