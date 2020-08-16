Face masks, outdoor classrooms, no football games: UM prepares to start fall semester

Everything will be a little different on campus at the University of Montana this semester as the COVID-19 pandemic continues: Face masks and social distancing are required in classrooms and across campus, football games and other large gatherings have been canceled, classes will be smaller, there will be classes outside, and many students' schedules look different with a mix of online and in-person classes.
"I'm kind of disappointed," said Hannah Jourdonnais, a freshman from Missoula majoring in nursing. "I’m not going to have football games, and it's not going to be normal, and a few classes are online so some of the excitement is kind of diminished, but I'm still pretty excited."
Following a slow and staggered return to campus, students and staff are set to begin the fall semester and return to many in-person classes on Wednesday.
"The key to this semester is going to be responsibility and adaptability," UM spokesperson Paula Short said in an email. "We need everyone to wear masks, wash hands, keep their distance and stay home or seek medical care if they're sick."
Jourdonnais said she's not concerned about returning to in-person classes although she does recognize the risk associated with students returning, noting that "there's obviously not always going to be social distancing with dorms and parties and whatnot."
"At first I was definitely really cautious, but now I'm really not cautious," she said. "I have the same friend group that I've been hanging out with, I wear my mask, but I haven't been taking precautions besides that."
Short said there's no "pre-determined trigger" for the university to switch from in-person classes to online-only instruction, but said it's a situation UM is monitoring closely. The university has a Covid Response Team that meets daily to review quarantine and isolation counts, cases, and consider how COVID-19 is impacting the campus, Short said. The response team is comprised of representatives from Curry Health Center, the UM Health Advisory Group, Human Resource Services and student affairs, and also is in regular contact with the Missoula City-County Health Department.
"Some of the factors that would inform a decision to change our current plans for the semester would be the number of cases both on campus and in the community, our quarantine and isolation capacity, a recommendation or action by MCCHD, testing capacity, and trend data on COVID-19," Short said in an email.
Jourdonnais said she would consider taking a gap year if UM went to online-only instruction.
“I want to get the experience, and I'd be spending a lot of money to not be in-person, and it’d be harder to learn from my computer,” she said.
Although UM is working closely with the local health department and presented what the department's director and health officer Ellen Leahy called a "safe, conservative" reopening plan, Leahy also said in a video that the 20- to 29-year-old age group brings the largest proportion of cases in Missoula County.
"They can experience very severe cases, but overall, they generally do not, and in fact, they can be asymptomatic while contagious, so it's very difficult to use symptoms as a guide of when you should be careful," Leahy said in the video. "You have to always consider that you or another person who feels and looks completely young and healthy could in fact be infected and be contagious, because that is exactly what is happening in Missoula County."
As of Sunday, Missoula County reported 84 active cases of COVID-19 with 327 close contacts, and Leahy said that number will go up because of new cases that are not yet fully investigated.
Still, UM is going ahead with the return to face-to-face instruction for the majority of its classes this fall, although there will also be a good portion of classes that will be either remote, which often means simultaneous Zoom classes, or online, which is often an asynchronous model where students go through material at a different time than the professor. But some courses such as science labs or hands-on classes are difficult to teach online.
“Our guidance was to try to provide as much face-to-face classes as possible, but also working to provide flexibility, both for faculty and for students who prefer to be online in some version," Nathan Lindsay, associate provost for Academic Affairs, told the Missoulian.
Students who have health needs or other concerns were guided to seek accommodations through UM’s Disability Student Services.
Raylene Vassau, a junior studying psychology, is not doing any classes in-person this semester, and instead will attend all of her classes on Zoom.
“I feel kind of frustrated because they're having us attend the class, like you have to be present for the class online, but yet all the work is online,” Vassau said. “That's kind of hard with balancing work because I'm not actually coming to school, I just have to sit in front of a computer, so at that point, why not make it like a normal online class anyway?”
Vassau said taking classes online was the only option for her because of a UM policy that requires classes with over 50 students to be remote. She said she thinks UM has done a good job handling online classes for the most part, but said she wishes students weren’t required to be in attendance and said it makes working more difficult, especially for essential employees.
Vassau, who is a crisis stabilization worker at Western Montana Mental Health, said required attendance for her online classes is like "having to go to school without getting all the perks of going to school.”
Still, she feels OK about the semester overall and is happy that she can move forward with her degree.
“I think that we're gonna see a huge spike with everybody coming back to school, and I don't think the whole in-person thing's going to last very long,” she said.
University administrators echoed the statement that UM has worked feverishly all summer to make sure it has solid plans in place for a safe fall semester. In July, UM released its “UM Healthy Fall 2020” plan for a return to in-person instruction and campus activities, which also follows direction of the Montana University System.
“We’ve done a lot of mitigation, we have a lot of directional signage and we've done simulated classes,” said Sarah Swager, Vice Provost for Student Success.
Face coverings are required for all students, staff, visitors, and anyone on campus or off-site in all university programs and activities in indoor spaces, enclosed or partially enclosed outdoor spaces, outdoor settings when people are unable to keep a six-foot distance at all times, and in university-owned vehicles when more than one person is in a vehicle, including ASUM buses and vans, according to UM's mask policy.
Face coverings are not required when working or spending time alone in a personal space, office or enclosed study area, or inside private on-campus residential hall rooms or apartments, although they are still required in common areas such as hallways and when visiting other rooms. They are also not required when working or spending time outdoors, and when eating or drinking, if at least a six feet of distance can be maintained; and in some other situations outlined in the policy.
The policy also includes protocols for instances when an employee or student refuses to wear a mask, which can include include termination for employees or disciplinary action for students including probation, loss of privileges to a program and removal from housing and/or suspension.
Exemptions or accommodations will be made on a case-by-case basis, and those with concerns should contact Disability Services.
To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, UM's Facilities Office mapped out every classroom to ensure social distancing of the seats and where the professor will be teaching, Lindsay said. Chairs are marked off for where to sit or not sit and signs designate entrances and exits, as well as other safety protocols. The Facilities Office also mapped outdoor classrooms, which teachers were able to request.
“They'll be under large canopy tents, and we have about 70 to 80 courses that have been identified to teach outside," Lindsay said. "Those are being scheduled by the colleges, and I think they will provide an environment where students can enjoy the beautiful fall in Missoula.
The UM Curry Health Center is offering rapid testing for symptomatic individuals, with results typically available within one hour. UM does not do contact tracing, but will work with the local health department if there is a positive case on campus.
Short said classmates would generally not be considered a close contact if they or a professor were to test positive due to the mask requirement and the design of classrooms, although she said the health department would ultimately determinate whom it considers a close contact.
When there's a positive case, UM may take a number of actions depending on if the case is a student, faculty member or staff, and if it is a student residing on campus. Short said in an email that a student who tests positive for COVID-19 who lives on the main campus would be relocated to an isolation unit, and UM would provide academic support if the student feels well enough to participate remotely. The student would also receive medical support through Curry Health Center, meals and other things they may need while isolating.
Students who test positive for COVID-19 and live in university housing will go into quarantine or isolation in university apartments reserved for that purpose, or spots in a residence hall that are not housing other students, said Sandy Curtis, UM Housing and Community Standard executive director.
UM said students who get COVID and miss a significant amount of school may withdraw from courses for "extenuating circumstances." Additionally, Short said UM asked faculty to identify another faculty member who could teach in their absence if they were to contract COVID-19.
UM is also trying to address a variety of added challenges students may have this semester with new stressors taking a toll on their mental health, job loss impacting their financial stability, or other situations that could limit their ability to complete coursework.
Among efforts to support students, Swager said UM is making sure that students who do not have a personal computer can borrow laptops from the university to work from home, in addition to working on finding new ways to reach students that don't provide limitations on their ability to receive service.
“We do our very best to provide adequate phone support to students for things like tutoring, advising, those kinds of things, so that even if you don't have a laptop computer, you can speak to the person that you need to work with,” Swager said.
Swager also noted that Disability Services is fully staffed and able to do phone and video appointments, as is UM’s Curry Health Center which provides students with mental health support. “We don't want to turn anybody away,” she said.
UM is also aware that students’ financial situations are likely to change. Students who have had a change in their or their family's financial situation can ask financial aid to look at their need package again based on the new circumstances, which Swager said a lot of students have done since COVID-19 hit Missoula in the spring.
UM is also debuting a new program this year called Montana 10 that will provide 210 first-year students with significant financial and interpersonal support. The program will help students develop study skills while involving them in special events so they also get the social support of a small cohort of other students in the program with them.
Despite the pandemic, Swager and other administrators said they hope they can still make a memorable year for students.
"I'm hoping it's going to be a really good experience for our first year students to really fall in love with the University in ways that will be lasting for them throughout their whole lives," she said.
Swager said that the majority of campus facilities are still open although they may be operating differently, like the Food Zoo, where students' entrance will be restricted to the parking lot side to limit the traffic flow and avoid people congregating in the hallway while they're waiting. UM has also temporarily done away with self-service dining.
“They will be going through the line and getting served by other people, and we're trying to make that as quick as possible,” Swager said. “There aren't going to be a lot of delays on that. We’re well-staffed to be able to handle that.”
All the other the spaces that students would expect to be open like the library and study spaces will be open, though many have reduced seating areas.
Local businesses are also preparing to welcome students back, and Clint Burson, the director of government affairs with the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce, said the Chamber will try to support the university in any ways that it needs, regardless of what its plans are for the fall.
