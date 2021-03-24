Fact & Fiction's manager buys store

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The extremes were reflected in other data. The American Booksellers Association, an independent not-for-profit organization of which Fact & Fiction is a member, has surveyed its members during the pandemic.

“Independent bookstores, like so many small businesses, were hit hard by the pandemic,” Dan Cullen, senior strategy officer, wrote in an email. “More than 70 independent bookstores closed this past year and many others are still in danger of closing.”

However, “bookstores also rallied during the pandemic. Forty-two new indie bookstores opened in 2020, online sales at independent bookstores increased by 680%, and hundreds of stores pivoted and found new ways to support their communities and spread their love of books.”

Just like all small local businesses, the pandemic was scary, Panich said.

They had to switch to phone and online orders in the early phases, including the closure of non-essential businesses. They were equipped for online ordering, but not at the volume that suddenly emerged. Previously, it might be a one or two a day. That could suddenly and unexpectedly leap to 50 to 100, and they had to streamline their process to account for the increase. (Despite the national news on the subject of mail delivery slowing down, Panich said the Hellgate Post Office kept them going strong.)