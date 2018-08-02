Holly Gervais scraped paint off an old set of wooden bleacher seats with a dough scraper she bought at Goodwill as music played from a Bluetooth speaker. Once scraped, Gervais will give the bleachers a new coat of paint.
She is one of nearly a dozen temporary summer employees who have been hired to help get the Missoula County Fairgrounds ready for the Western Montana Fair, which opens on August 7.
“Preparation starts as soon as the last one ends,” said Tom Aldrich, production manager for the Missoula County Fairgrounds. The big push, he said, began in July. After returning from the July 4 holiday, he said workers go into “battle mode.”
“There’s lots of stuff always going on,” Gervais said. On Wednesday, grass was being mowed, signs hung and buildings cleaned by staff members. On Tuesday, Gervais said, Republic Services dropped off hundreds of garbage and recycling bins to be used at the fair.
The fairgrounds must be ready for vendors and exhibitors to move in ahead of the fair’s opening day. The ground in the rodeo arena must be prepared, including the mud that will be used at an August 12 monster truck show. Gervais also said someone has to water every flower bed at the fairgrounds morning and evening. She said more flowers are being delivered nearly every day.
“It’s really a team effort,” Aldrich said.
The fairgrounds employs about 15 year-round employees, growing to about 25 employees during the summer months. He said that does not include the hundreds of volunteers who make the fair possible every year.
"All of this grounds work is being done so fair attendees can sit back and enjoy what the fair has to offer instead of going in search of a clean chair or garbage can,'' he said.
This year, the historical commercial building will be home to the MADE fair Marketplace. Aldrich said he's excited to see local and regional artists and makers in the space again, a return to the roots of the fair.
Another change this year will be the merging of the fine arts and photography buildings, with the intent to show a wider variety of visual arts.
“We are upping the ante in terms of artistic quality,” Aldrich said. The event was reinvented with help from the Zootown Arts Community Center to be similar to a juried art show, with a best of show being awarded.
Aldrich said the fairgrounds are constantly being improved and changing shape. After the close of this year’s fair, he said there will be lots of construction, including a renovation of the commercial building.
Last year, the fair attracted 86,000 people, a record and a reflection of the decision to make admission free.
“The fair is for everyone,” Aldrich said. And while attracting people of all income levels was part of the reason to drop admission charges, Aldrich said it was also hoped that fair goers would spend more money once inside.
So far, Aldrich said, that spending has more than made up for the lost ticket revenue.
The Western Montana Fair opens at 5 p.m. August 7 and runs through August 12 at the Missoula County Fairgrounds at Russell Street and South Avenue in Missoula.