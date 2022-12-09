Fairgrounds building named for tenacious county employee

A new fairgrounds building housing the Weed District and Extension offices along with the Butterfly House and Insectarium was named in honor of Gerald W. “Jerry” Marks on Thursday. Both the building and its namesake have offered the Missoula community lessons in perseverance.

Marks, the county’s longest-serving employee, said tenacity has been the key to his tenure.

The Weed District and Extension director began his career as a Missoula County extension agent in 1969. Since the '60s, he has spearheaded many programs centered around agriculture, horticulture and community development. Some of those include the state’s Extension Service Forestry program, Missoula’s Urban Forestry program, the first Montana Master Gardener program and the county weed control program. Marks also works with Missoulians to create various community and school gardens and assist growers with marketing their produce.

“His never-say-die attitude was really critical in pulling this vision off,” said University of Montana professor Shawn Clouse. “He worked tirelessly for decades to make this thing happen and to really move this vision forward and to really make the Rocky Mountain Gardens Center a reality.”

“He is a great role model for what public servants and extension agents should be,” Clouse added.

“Jerry stands out as an outstanding manager in multiple respects,” agreed Pat Sweeney, who serves on the Weed District Board. “First of all, he is definitely passionate about his work and he leads by example. He shows up everywhere to attend meetings and training with boundless energy. He is approachable to everyone, treats people well and is an excellent mentor that attracts good people.”

Marks’ robust resume eclipses the many obstacles he faced along the way, a reality he acknowledges as a necessary part of his work.

“You have to go through some wrecks,” he said.

But getting through the wrecks is an innate part of Marks’ character.

“That’s just how I’m wired,” he said.

Marks’ tenacity was on full display during a project to preserve agricultural land in the Ninemile area, when he determined to go through multiple rounds of efforts to retain historic farms and ranches there.

At first, Marks pushed for protection through zoning, but when that strategy failed, he switched to soil protection. When that still wasn’t sufficient defense from development, he finally took the tack of using conservation easements. That worked.

“You have to consider trying several things,” he explained.

Creating the building that now bears his name, the Gerald W. Marks Exploration Center at the fairgrounds, also required Marks’ unceasing commitment. The vision for a hands-on community learning center in Missoula first germinated in the early 1990s, when Marks visited an education garden in Wyoming.

Over the years, Marks worked with a wide array of stakeholders both public and private in order to bring the dream to fruition. Participants in the project included his team at Weed District and Extension, as well as the Missoula County commissioners, Missoula County Fairgrounds, Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium, Healthy Acres Healthy Communities Foundation (the Weed District’s philanthropic partner) and the Missoula Conservation District.

Along the way, Marks discovered he was born with a heart murmur. In 2020, he underwent surgery, but an accident during the procedure left him weakened and in need of rehabilitation. From his rehab center, Marks participated in Zoom meetings to continue moving the center along.

“I wasn’t going to give up the project,” he insisted.

Marks celebrated his 80th birthday at the groundbreaking for the 29,000-square-foot center and 2.5-acre education gardens on May 14, 2021.

At the ceremony honoring Marks and his long history of community work on Thursday, a collection of speakers testified to the impact he has made throughout Missoula County.

Declaring himself a “Jerry Marksist,” Commissioner Josh Slotnick said, “you have set a high bar for decades and decades on collaboration, working with the community, bringing other people along. You set a tone and a way of being for all of us to follow.”

Andy Hayes, who met Marks as a teenager when Hayes was in 4H, remembered his first interaction with the freshly minted extension agent. Marks — who recently said he just might retire — struck Hayes and his mother as intelligent, but young.

“I don’t know if he’s gonna last,” Hayes’ mother remarked at the time.