The Missoula County Fairgrounds moved forward Tuesday with its physical upgrades, and will present a plan to county commissioners Wednesday that’s meant to unify the wide-ranging values from the various user groups at the facility.
On Tuesday, the commission agreed to a $1.39 million contract with Jackson Construction and A&E Architects for the new concessions building at the fairgrounds. The facility won’t be finished in time for the August 2019 Western Montana Fair, but Fairgrounds Director Emily Brock said they have the “reluctant blessing” of the fire department to operate the current facility for one more year.
“They’re also extending that one-year leeway with the food trucks, too, so everyone’s following the same rules,” Brock said. “The new concessions will all have (range) hoods and fire suppression, six-burner stoves, hand washes and sinks. … It will be safer and cleaner and more user friendly.”
The renovations are part of a $3.9 million preservation overhaul of the Commercial and Culinary Arts buildings, which are some of the most historic and well-used buildings in Missoula. The work is being funded by the Fairgrounds Special District, to which the county dedicates 3 mills every year. That equaled about $650,000 this year.
Rebuilding the less tangible assets is the focus of the fairgrounds’ “Strategic Unification Plan,” which will be presented to the commission at its 10 a.m. meeting Wednesday. The report, prepared by CampaignCounsel.org, gives a nod to the “history of tension between the City of Missoula and Missoula County surrounding the fairgrounds, its use, and its location."
In 2016, Missoula County adopted the Fairgrounds Implementation Plan, which laid out what buildings would be renovated or constructed on the fairgrounds and what uses would be eliminated, including the controversial decision to remove the horse track. In 2017, the next step of the planning process included developing and adopting design guidelines and a plan to ensure clear expectations as the fairgrounds are renovated and redeveloped.
The Strategic Unification Plan now takes those decisions to the stakeholders, comparing the 46-acre fairgrounds complex to Southgate Mall and the stakeholders as shoppers. So while a person may have a primary focus for going to the mall, the variety of other items found there also are important.
“As he walks through the mall’s interior looking for shoes, he sees an old friend, tastes a delicious seasonal coffee, and finds the perfect backpack for hiking the Bitterroots,” the report states. “He is surprised and delighted beyond his original intent for visiting the mall. Similarly, a hockey player will come to the fairgrounds for practice, but after practice she and her family will play in its open space, discover plants and interesting bugs at the Learning Center, and learn about the rural history of Missoula.”
Three diverse “campaigns” use the fairgrounds, with subsets in each. For example, the Learning Center and Butterfly House campaign involves the weed district and the extension offices, and the insectarium and butterfly house. The Livestock, Equestrian Center and Rodeo Arena Campaign includes the 4-H and Missoula County Fairgrounds. Finally, the Ice Rinks Campaign is made up of the Missoula Area Youth Hockey Association, and curling, figure skating, and adult hockey groups.
“The unification plan is for fundraising for the unfunded portion of the fairgrounds,” Brock said. “This is what brings us together: What does ice have in common with 4-H? The fairgrounds is where we bridge our rural heritage and urban vibrancy, and is the only place in Missoula that does such efforts well.”
The unification strategy is meant to have those diverse user groups reach outside of their comfort zones, and explore the people and activities of all the fairground neighbors. It wants to help the stakeholder preserve the historic ties to the community, while “developing open space, creating trail connections, and building facilities for agricultural, educational, and recreational programming … .”
Brock said the user groups support the unification plan, and are all “pulling in the same direction.”
The next step is the actual fundraising of the campaigns, while trying to make sure everyone is kept in the loop when it comes to making decisions. For example, Brock said they need to make sure that one group isn’t naming a building after a person who made a $200,000 donation while other groups are saying they should do that only for a $2 million donation.
Brock also is working on addressing lease agreements, which vary across user groups. Last week, the commission directed staff to draft a fairgrounds policy to cover all new buildings — from the livestock facility to the ice rinks and the Learning Center — that makes clear they’re publicly owned by the county; the operations and programs must benefit the community; and management must be governed by a board with wide community representation.