Fairgrounds survey: Likely voters back potential bond

Finally, voters were asked in January about a $15 million bond that would pay for a new livestock center, green space and two new ice rinks, and that got the most positive response. About 65% signaled they would vote yes, while 32% said they would vote no.

Laura Henning, the executive director of the nonprofit Missoula Area Youth Hockey Association, said the lack of ice is a big problem at Glacier Ice Rink, which is located on the fairgrounds. She noted that adult hockey players often have to schedule games at midnight because of a lack of ice, and many kids have to start at 5 a.m. to get on the ice. That prevents the rink from being able to accept more kids into more programs.

“All our user groups, whether it’s hockey or curling or skating, are all at capacity pretty much,” she said. “So none of our programs can grow. That’s why we need another (ice) sheet, so we can grow. It comes back to serving more kids and accommodating them and having adult skaters not skate at night. We’re truly at capacity, and we can’t grow because of that.”

The most common reason voters gave for supporting the bond was to support youth and recreational activities, while many others said they wanted to support community togetherness and heritage.