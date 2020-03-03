Fairgrounds survey: Likely voters back potential bond

Officials are gauging voter interest in funding the ongoing redevelopment of a major piece of public property in the center of Missoula and a nonprofit ice rink.
A survey of likely voters in Missoula County has found sensitivity to property tax increases, but a majority would still be willing to vote for a general obligation bond to fund more redevelopment at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. The results show more support for a $9 million or $15 million bond and less support for a $35 million bond, although all three choices had a plurality of favorability.
A total of 1,450 likely voters over the last year were surveyed, and results showed they would like more ice at Glacier Ice Rink, new educational opportunities for kids, increased agriculture programming and safety upgrades.
“The community feels strongly that the fairgrounds is headed in the right direction,” explained fairgrounds director Emily Brock during a meeting on Tuesday to give an update about the key takeaways from the survey results to county commissioners, stakeholders and the media.
The Fairgrounds has spent millions over the past few years on Phase I of upgrades, including major remodels of trails, public buildings and infrastructure. Now, the Fairgrounds is exploring ways to fund Phase II of the redevelopment project.
Plans for the site include a privately-funded insectarium, more green space and yes, even the removal of the ugly chain-link fencing, among other projects.
The Fairgrounds hired a consulting firm, M+R Strategic Services, to hold one-on-one interviews with key community leaders, ice sports enthusiasts, youth ag educators, neighbors, business leaders, elected officials and others. A series of scientifically valid telephone surveys was also completed.
Likely voters were presented with different scenarios and asked if they would be likely to approve bonds of $35 million, $15 million and $9 million. The largest bond would pay for a livestock center, rodeo, park space and two new ice rinks. When asked in July of 2019, about 53% of those surveyed signaled they would vote yes on the largest bond, with 40% saying they would vote against it and 7% saying they didn’t know. That bond would cost the owner of a median-priced home about $39 per year.
A month later, more likely voters were surveyed about a $9 million bond that would pay for just a new livestock center and 10 acres of green space, and 63% said they would vote yes with 34% saying they would vote no. That bond would increase taxes on a median-priced home about $10 a year.
Finally, voters were asked in January about a $15 million bond that would pay for a new livestock center, green space and two new ice rinks, and that got the most positive response. About 65% signaled they would vote yes, while 32% said they would vote no.
Laura Henning, the executive director of the nonprofit Missoula Area Youth Hockey Association, said the lack of ice is a big problem at Glacier Ice Rink, which is located on the fairgrounds. She noted that adult hockey players often have to schedule games at midnight because of a lack of ice, and many kids have to start at 5 a.m. to get on the ice. That prevents the rink from being able to accept more kids into more programs.
“All our user groups, whether it’s hockey or curling or skating, are all at capacity pretty much,” she said. “So none of our programs can grow. That’s why we need another (ice) sheet, so we can grow. It comes back to serving more kids and accommodating them and having adult skaters not skate at night. We’re truly at capacity, and we can’t grow because of that.”
The most common reason voters gave for supporting the bond was to support youth and recreational activities, while many others said they wanted to support community togetherness and heritage.
“You get a sense of the affirmation the community has about the fairgrounds and how valuable it is to the community,” explained CB Pearson of M+R Strategic Services, who gave a presentation on the survey results. “There’s lots of support for youth recreational activities.”
Pearson said the one argument that resonated with voters who would vote against the bond was that it would increase property taxes.
“What that means is it’s not a no, but you have to have the right investment for them, and they have to understand what that investment means for the community,” he said. “In terms of benefits for the community, why would they want to invest? Youth education around ag and livestock and our heritage is really a priority, as is safety and locker rooms. You need community engagement and conversation and buy-in so people feel a part of it.”
Brock said Tuesday’s meeting was informational only and there is currently no plan to ask the county commissioners to place a general obligation bond before voters. The next step, she said, is to focus on the public and private communication with stakeholder groups to get more input and proposals.
The survey results can be found online at https://missoulacomt.civicclerk.com/Web/GenFile.aspx?ad=8107.