Fake threats trigger school lockdowns

Missoula's Big Sky High School was among several across Montana receiving fake threats that briefly sent the building into lockdown on Friday.

Parents were alerted by text message Friday morning about a potential active shooter in the school. The report turned out to be false.

A notice from Missoula County Public Schools at 11:15 a.m. stated: "These threats have not been substantiated so far; however, MCPS is being extra cautious and vigilant today. In the event we receive any threats of violence at our schools, we will initiative an immediate lockdown and directly message any affected staff and families of students."

A number of Montana schools received similar calls around 10 a.m. Among the places falsely reported to have an active shooter were Manhattan Library, West High School, Forsyth High School, Colstrip High School and Capitol High School. Other cities and counties that reported similar incidents were Billings, Red Lodge, Miles City and Cascade and Madison counties, the Department of Justice said.

“We are assisting with the coordination of these incoming threats to further the investigation and identify the source of the calls,” Division of Criminal Investigation Administrator Bryan Lockerby stated.

High schools in Spokane also received fake threats on Friday, promoting lockdowns. Similar series of hoax calls have also been reported recently in other states, including South Dakota and Oklahoma.