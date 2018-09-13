A falling population of mountain goats in the Mission Mountains has prompted the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes to cancel goat hunting on the reservation.
“We’ve been trying to get that goat population to grow and it hasn’t,” CSKT wildlife specialist Stacy Courville said. “Native goat herds aren’t doing as well as introduced herds. That’s a statewide pattern.”
Between 70 and 80 mountain goats roam the upper elevations of the Mission Mountains, according to the most recent aerial survey of the area. The reservation boundary follows the north-south crest of the mountain range. Both the tribal wildlife department and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials prefer to have at least 100 goats in the area before allowing hunting, which is limited to tribal members.
Most of the native goat populations inhabit the northwest portion of the state. Introduced populations are southeast of the Continental Divide, roughly between Helena and the Yellowstone National Park area.
Montana has an estimated 3,685 mountain goats, 30 percent of which are native populations. The remainder were transplanted. Those figures don’t include goats in Glacier or Yellowstone national parks. Those native state numbers are three to four times smaller than herd counts from the 1940s and '50s, according to a 2017 FWP mountain goat study.
“Hunter opportunity has been almost completely shut off in the western part of the state,”said wildlife research manager Justin Gude. “In 1990, the native goat harvest compared to introduced harvest was about 50-50. Now less than 10 percent of the total opportunity in the state comes from native herds.”
The report states that due to the steady reduction of hunting seasons, hunting probably isn’t to blame for the continued decline of native populations. Instead, it directs attention to “habitat changes, ORV/snowmobile disturbance, climate change and small population risks” as the possible factors hurting goat numbers.
Mountain goat populations don’t appear to have changed in Glacier Park, Gude said.
“The big problem with goats is we know so little about them,” Gude said. “It’s really hard to formulate a plan for what we should do about this. We just know the native herds are way down from historic times.”