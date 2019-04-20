A kaleidoscope of colorful fans, regalia and headdresses formed as Native American dancers shuffled in a circle to the steady beat of a drum at the 51st annual Kyiyo Powwow on Saturday in Adams Fieldhouse.
More than 300 dancers spun and shuffled as they moved clockwise in a circle during the Grand Entry, marking the beginning of one of the largest student powwows in the country.
The event mixes modern aspects of native life such as dance and drum competitions and sequined regalia with traditional dances and songs, resulting in a cultural celebration and community gathering.
“It’s important in a community with as large of an indigenous population as Missoula has, and as our campus has, for us to be able to share our culture with non-natives and to bring natives from all over the state, all over the country, together and celebrate our culture like this,” said Marcos Lopez, the treasurer for Kyiyo and a freshman at the University of Montana.
The Kyiyo powwow is one of the oldest traditions of Kyiyo, a student-run association formed by Native American UM students in the 1950s and named after a Blackfoot word for bear.
People came from all over the country and Canada to attend the powwow, representing various tribes and cultural traditions.
Lopez said aspects of each tribe’s culture can be seen through their different styles of dance and dress. The chicken dance, for example, is a Blackfeet style of dance.
“When people are wearing that kind of regalia, you know they’re from the Blackfoot community,” Lopez said.
“Or if you see women’s traditional dresses have full buckskin with the fringe, you know they’re probably from the Northwest, or even a full women’s traditional elk tooth dress, they would probably be Crow from southern Montana,” he said.
This was Lopez’s first year at this particular powwow, but others like Titanya McDonald have attended for years.
McDonald, a 15-year-old who lives in Arlee, said she’s been dancing at the Kyiyo powwow since she was about 5 years old.
Wearing her auntie’s beadwork and regalia, McDonald waited to compete in traditional dance, which she said she learned from her grandmother.
Various dance contests at the event are judged by individuals who are familiar with the style. The judges watch the dancers’ movements to see that they keep rhythm with the beat of the drum, wear complete regalia and perform all the steps to dances, such as ending the song with both feet on the ground for certain dances.
In addition to dancing, McDonald said she likes attending the powwow because she gets to meet new people from near and far.
Gerald Cutter, the Kyiyo secretary and a sophomore at UM, echoed McDonald. Cutter said that growing up, he traveled from his home in Rosebud, South Dakota, to attend the Kyiyo powwow.
“It’s something that brings together the entire greater community of Missoula but also for the native students that go here, this is something that ties all of us together,” Cutter said.
Cutter said he enjoys the social aspect of the powwow the most because it’s an opportunity for everyone to get together with their family and friends.