Families and pallbearers only: Even funerals restricted during 1918 flu crisis

The third week of October in 1918 was drawing to a close when Etta Covey died at St. Patrick Hospital.

Like so many weakened by the Spanish influenza, pneumonia was the official cause of death that early Sunday morning of Oct. 20. Covey was the 23rd fatal flu victim since Oct. 12, when George Bonawitz, a soldier in training at Fort Missoula, succumbed.

The Oct. 21 Missoulian told a sad tale.

“A stranger in the city, Harry Covey, a resident of North Dakota, is alone in his home on the island nursing his two little children who are sick with influenza. His brother-in-law is seriously ill in St. Patrick's hospital, and his wife died yesterday,” the Page 1 story said.

There followed a plea to help Harry and his children, ages 2 and 4. The next day’s paper told how Rev. Charles Crouch, pastor of the Methodist church, saw the story and after a long search found Mrs. Vickerman, an experienced nurse who had taken charge of the Covey household.

The children’s fevers had subsided and they “were getting along nicely,” the report said. But there was no such good news for 18-year-old Chester Fuller, Etta’s brother who’d come from North Dakota with the family. He died of the same disease in the same hospital three days after his big sister had.