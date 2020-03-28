Families and pallbearers only: Even funerals restricted during 1918 flu crisis

The third week of October in 1918 was drawing to a close when Etta Covey died at St. Patrick Hospital.
Like so many weakened by the Spanish influenza, pneumonia was the official cause of death that early Sunday morning of Oct. 20. Covey was the 23rd fatal flu victim since Oct. 12, when George Bonawitz, a soldier in training at Fort Missoula, succumbed.
The Oct. 21 Missoulian told a sad tale.
“A stranger in the city, Harry Covey, a resident of North Dakota, is alone in his home on the island nursing his two little children who are sick with influenza. His brother-in-law is seriously ill in St. Patrick's hospital, and his wife died yesterday,” the Page 1 story said.
There followed a plea to help Harry and his children, ages 2 and 4. The next day’s paper told how Rev. Charles Crouch, pastor of the Methodist church, saw the story and after a long search found Mrs. Vickerman, an experienced nurse who had taken charge of the Covey household.
The children’s fevers had subsided and they “were getting along nicely,” the report said. But there was no such good news for 18-year-old Chester Fuller, Etta’s brother who’d come from North Dakota with the family. He died of the same disease in the same hospital three days after his big sister had.
Week 3 of October was by far the deadliest to date in Missoula, with at least two people dying each day and as many as five on Oct. 17, a Thursday. They included Sidney Dunbar of Potomac, the first flu fatality from the Student Army Training Corps on the state university campus; 4-year-old Gerald Thibodeau of South Third Street and 9-month-old Florence Marie Nelson of West Cedar (Broadway) Street.
The Missoulian’s coverage of the week opened with a list of eight “Influenza Don’ts” from the U.S. Surgeon General. It included:
1. Don't crowd. Influenza is a crowd disease.
2. Don't cough and sneeze without smothering the process. Others do not want the germs which you throw away.
3. Don't breathe through your mouth. Your nose was made to breathe through. Get the habit.
8. Don't go with unwashed hands. Your fate may be in your own hands.
After Missoula schools and most restaurants, theaters and shops were shuttered the previous week, the state university closed its doors at noon on Oct. 15, a Tuesday, not because of an influenza outbreak but “to present its spreading to the university from the city and the fort.”
Students living in Missoula or within three or four hours of it were advised to go home and observe all precautions. Those from farther away should find a place in town to stay.
“Craig hall will be kept open, under quarantine, for any women students who desire to stay,” university officials said before warning: “Do not let any injustice be done to the university by erroneous report.”
“Let every loyal member of the university keep his mental balance and help preserve morale wherever he is,” President Edward Sisson said. “Be ready to return to duty the moment the call is issued. Leave your address at the registrar's office.”
Dr. J.P. Richey, city health officer, was having problems getting updated flu reports, as the law required.
“Apparently some persons coming down with the influenza delay calling a physician for fear of being quarantined,” Richey told the Missoulian. “This fear is groundless.”
He said state regulations "merely require that the patient shall be in a room by himself and that no one but the person who is nursing him shall enter the room — this isolation to be continued during the course of the fever and for five days thereafter.
“It is also strongly advised that for still another five days the patient wear a gauze mask such as the Red Cross furnishes free, whenever he is with other people, so that he may protect them from contagion.”
“This,” Richey concluded, “may be considered as a patriotic service to the community in this national emergency.”
As flu cases and victims mounted to unprecedented heights and the city went into virtual lockdown, Missoulian editor Martin Hutchens pleaded against overreaction.
“There is no cause for fear,” he wrote, “if we keep our nerve, act sensibly and go about our day’s work with the thought that it will all be over very soon if we follow the simple lines of personal duty.”
A story out of Helena on Sunday, Oct. 20, said no improvement was noted anywhere in Montana regarding the influenza epidemic.
“Practically all the big cities are closed, as are many of the smaller towns. Calls for nurses are general,” it said.
In Butte alone, 18 people died that Sunday, raising the toll in the state’s largest and most ravaged city to 73.
Thirty-six new cases raised Missoula’s total to 580 in less than two weeks. Etta Covey’s death that morning was followed by those of Private John Skladany of East Helena and Amanda Creasey, a ranch wife from Cold Springs. It brought to 25 the number of deaths in Missoula.
As the toll kept climbing an announcement in the Oct. 21 Missoulian was all the more poignant, and makes you wonder what the future holds for the coronavirus crisis of 2020.
“The city health authorities have requested the undertakers not to announce the hours at which funerals will occur, in order to prevent the gathering of any crowds that are not absolutely necessary,” the story said.
“This is in line with an order issued yesterday by the city health department requiring that for the present all funerals here shall be private, irrespective of the cause of death. Only the immediate members of the families of the deceased and the pallbearers will be allowed to attend.”
