MyStudentInNeed.org is a website that provides a private way for teachers and staff members of Missoula County Public Schools to ask for help for a student in need, and a way for the community to give back.
Current needs include:
Families in Transition Program in need of waterproof gloves and mittens for youth ages 5 to 19 years old. If you can help, you are asked to make a donation of any amount up to $125 to My Student in Need and we will buy a gift card so the teacher can go shopping for items needed above. Missoula-Learning Lab No. 3175.
Families in Transition Program in need of mid weight athletic pants and stretch pants for youth ages 5 to 19 years old. If you can help, you are asked to make a donation of any amount up to $125 to My Student in Need and we will buy a gift card so the teacher can go shopping for items needed above. Missoula-Learning Lab No. 3174.
If you would like to help, visit mystudentinneed.org/Missoula-MT. Scroll down to the list of schools. The number next to the school represents the number of current needs at that school. The number of needs can change daily. Click on the name of the school, find a need request and click on the "Fulfill This Need" button. Complete the donor form and click the "Submit" button. A member of the team will contact you.
You can also call 406-750-2542.
Operational costs for My Student in Need are underwritten by a sponsorship from Montana Farmers Union and our Partners in Dignity.