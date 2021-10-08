Family grieves, remembers Missoula woman

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“She loved to draw and was an amazing artist,” Winter said, adding Dani loved to share her passion for creating things with her girls by integrating arts and crafts in their lives early on.

She was also a social butterfly, Winter said, fondly remembering when Dani’s report card would come home and there were always comments about her talking too much with her peers.

“Dani got her driver’s license at 15 because she just wanted to be able to go,” Winter said. Dani was also a cadet with the Frenchtown Fire Department when she was in high school.

As an adult, Winter said Dani was constantly planning parties and loved being around her friends and family.

“Sometimes she’d go overboard and couldn’t do everything she wanted to do,” Winter said with a laugh. “I always thought she’d be a good event planner.”

Dani’s church, First Lutheran Church, was a part of Dani’s life, too. She was baptized at the church, and years later so were her daughters.

“Faith was important to her,” Winter said.