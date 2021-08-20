Family of Brendon Galbreath meets with Missoula police

Family members of Brendon Galbreath met with the Missoula Police Department on Friday as around 75 community members rallied at city hall, demanding transparency from law enforcement.
Galbreath, 21, died in the early morning of Aug. 12 following an incident with Missoula police that began as a car chase and escalated to gunfire near Stephens Avenue and Florence Street.
Galbreath's mother and father met with police, according to his brother, Terrance LaFromboise. He said police reached out to Galbreath's mother on Wednesday to schedule the meeting, which began shortly before 3 p.m.
The family has requested video of the incident.
"The Missoula Police Department reached out to my mother and my brother's father and made the effort to tell them we cannot show you the whole video, but what we can show you is a picture of him," LaFromboise said. "That was all."
Missoula Mayor John Engen released a statement late Friday afternoon regarding Galbreath's death. In it, he stated that the Missoula Police Department does not release dash cam or body-worn camera video for the privacy and security of the victims.
Missoula does not release video evidence because it "if distributed widely, can alter eyewitness recollections that may not comport with video, which is not always conclusive," he added.
Engen wrote that while some jurisdictions release all video immediately, "we believe that policy may lead to flawed investigation and conclusion."
Community members began gathering around 2:45 p.m. and shortly thereafter officers came outside to walk with family members inside. A legal representative was with the family, LaFromboise said.
The still photo was the only imagery the family has been able to see, LaFromboise said. It was not immediately clear what the family asked of police during the meeting, what happened during the meeting or if there was further clarity on what happened during the early morning hours of Aug. 12.
Galbreath's mother has asked what type of gun and what type of ammunition was recovered at the scene, LaFromboise said. On Monday, the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation reported that its initial findings "strongly indicate" Galbreath died by suicide. An officer did fire a weapon at the scene.
Engen said he and Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White asked DCI to release "any information it could to clarify what transpired and reduce speculation."
"As part of that statement, DCI made it clear that it has not concluded its investigation, and its findings are not final," Engen wrote. "Chief White and I have heard pleas from the community for justice and transparency, and we believe this investigation will result in both."
The officer — who has not been named — involved in the shooting is on administrative leave, Engen's statement said.
The mayor also said he has been in direct contact with Galbreath's family.
Family members do not believe they have been given a clear and full picture of what happened.
"We're looking for communication, we're looking for the truth and that's not what's been afforded to us," LaFromboise said. "They're not telling us the full picture."
He added there has been no timeline given to the family as far as an end to the investigation.
Following a prayer, the group walked to the front of the Missoula County Courthouse, where it began to rain. LaFromboise and several others sang songs outside the police department, the courthouse and then city hall.
LaFromboise also shared that Galbreath's family has received a letter of condolence from former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock. Galbreath's funeral was Thursday.
"These organizations have already implemented their policy, they already went into their ways of protecting them," LaFromboise said of the police and DCI. "And that's all fine, but when it does no good to serve us as family to not know and heal, it's not giving us any sort of building connections ... I think these organizations are there to serve us as Montana residents and when they're not communicating effectively, it's only creating more disconnection."
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com