Family of Brendon Galbreath meets with Missoula police

The officer — who has not been named — involved in the shooting is on administrative leave, Engen's statement said.

The mayor also said he has been in direct contact with Galbreath's family.

Family members do not believe they have been given a clear and full picture of what happened.

"We're looking for communication, we're looking for the truth and that's not what's been afforded to us," LaFromboise said. "They're not telling us the full picture."

He added there has been no timeline given to the family as far as an end to the investigation.

Following a prayer, the group walked to the front of the Missoula County Courthouse, where it began to rain. LaFromboise and several others sang songs outside the police department, the courthouse and then city hall.

LaFromboise also shared that Galbreath's family has received a letter of condolence from former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock. Galbreath's funeral was Thursday.

"These organizations have already implemented their policy, they already went into their ways of protecting them," LaFromboise said of the police and DCI. "And that's all fine, but when it does no good to serve us as family to not know and heal, it's not giving us any sort of building connections ... I think these organizations are there to serve us as Montana residents and when they're not communicating effectively, it's only creating more disconnection."

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian.

