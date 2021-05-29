Family of missing 3-year-old demands answers, still searching

Arden’s family and search teams are still unsure about what exactly happened to Arden.

Officials believe she drowned in the river, said Irene Pepion, Arden's paternal grandmother. She and Arbana think there is more to the story.

“I think if they found the boot, it seems like they should have found her body by now,” Irene said. “Where is she? Did she really go in the river?”

Family still searching

On May 1, Blackfeet Law Enforcement scaled back search efforts after less than two weeks. In the 10 days they had been investigating the area, they reported covering about 60 miles of land and river in the Two Medicine area.

The family was authorized to hire a private company to continue investigative efforts. Pete W. Fuller, owner of Kinto K-9 LLC, was brought on to help the search.

In the last few weeks, belongings of Arden's (separate from the boot found on April 25) were found by the private teams in wilderness areas a few miles away from the river, Arbana said.

The sweatshirt she was wearing when she went missing has not been found yet.