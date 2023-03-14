Police, family and friends are seeking answers about what happened to a missing Missoula woman last seen in the Gold Creek area in February.

In an update from the Missoula Police Department on Tuesday, investigators are now saying Nefataree Bartell, 26, was last seen on the early afternoon of Feb. 21 in the Gold Creek and Highway 200 area.

Police initially reported Nefataree Bartell, known as “Neffy” or “Nef” to her family and friends, disappeared around March 6, but said on Tuesday that report was unsubstantiated. A search and rescue is active in the Gold Creek area, according to the press release. The person who spoke with Nefataree Bartell on Feb. 21 was interviewed by detectives.

Bartell is a Black woman with brown eyes and black hair, according to the Montana Department of Justice Missing Persons Database. She is 5 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

She is a lifelong Missoula resident with two sons, ages 3 and 8, Charlene Bartell, Nefataree’s mother, said in a phone call with the Missoulian.

“She’s very smart, very intelligent, very loving and caring,” Charlene said of her daughter.

Melissa Drake is a close friend of Bartell's. The two met when Bartell was a young girl. “We’ve gotten really close, I was actually just looking at the last picture me and Nef had together,” Drake said.

“She was always so upbeat,” Drake added. “She always had a smile on her face.”

According to Drake, Nefataree Bartell is also pregnant with her third child. Drake last saw the woman a few months ago when they ran into each other at a local store. They chatted and Bartell told Drake she’d get a hold of her.

Drake and Charlene Bartell emphasized it’s unlike Bartell to not reach out and communicate with her with friends and family.

“She was always the type of person, if I messaged her, within an hour she was always messaging me back,” Drake said. “So the fact that she’s not getting back to me is very concerning for me.”

Charlene Bartell said she’s in contact with the detective investigating Nefataree Bartell’s case.

“It’s not knowing that’s the hardest,” Charlene Bartell said. “Someone had to have seen something, somebody’s gotta know something and no one’s talking.”

Drake and Charlene Bartell want to hold a search group in the coming weeks to look for her daughter in the Gold Creek area.

“We want to find her,” Drake said. “We want to know where she’s at and if she’s ok.”

Anyone with information on Nefataree Bartell’s case is asked to contact Missoula Police Department Detective Jeff Lloyd at 406-552-6285.