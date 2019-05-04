Missoula's weekly farmers markets are back for the summer. The first weekend proved a busy start to the season with nice weather and graduation drawing people to the area. The markets continue every Sunday thru October 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May thru September and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the month of October.
Farmers markets kick off during graduation weekend
- PARKER SEIBOLD, Missoulian
