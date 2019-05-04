{{featured_button_text}}
050519 Market 01 ps.jpg

Prairie Wolfe, left, owner of Frank's Little Farm, has her husband work their booth at the Missoula Farmers Market near the XXXXs on Higgins Avenue while she plays in the grass with her daughter Orlagh and her friend Rilla Mohler, right, on Saturday morning.

 PARKER SEIBOLD, Missoulian

Missoula's weekly farmers markets are back for the summer. The first weekend proved a busy start to the season with nice weather and graduation drawing people to the area. The markets continue every Sunday thru October 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May thru September and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the month of October. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags