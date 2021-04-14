Farmers markets set to open with hot food, changes

Hot food is back at the Missoula Farmers Market this year after a pandemic-induced hiatus last summer.
Market manager Meredith Printz is putting together an application to submit to the Missoula City-County Health Department for approval, she said. The market is set to open on Saturday, May 1 for the season.
Held at the XXXXs at the north end of Higgins Avenue, the market is celebrating its 49th year and will have scores of vendors selling everything from organic beets to huckleberries.
"The health department loosened restrictions, so it looks like we'll be able to have prepared food vendors," she said. "Of course, we'll need to make sure people are standing far enough away and not waiting in line."
She's spoken with the health department and said she's been told hot food will be allowed this year. Masks will still be required to enter the outdoor market area.
The market suspended hot and prepared food last summer due to coronavirus precautions and only had a few lone musicians. They'll have musical performance groups this year.
"We'll bring musicians back," Printz said. "We'll still need to be social distancing and everybody will be masked and far enough apart from each other. But we will be able to have more of a traditional farmers market experience."
They'll have about 20-30 vendors this year. Printz said sales were down for some vendors last year, so everyone's hoping for a big bounceback this year.
The Clark Fork River Market, a separate farmers market, has also announced it will return on May 1 for the season in a temporary new location because of ongoing construction on a new Higgins Avenue Bridge. The market will be in the city's Caras Park parking lot, in front of the Missoula Carousel and Dragon Hollow playground.
"We are delighted that this new location gives us plenty of room to hopefully include more vendors, and to easily accommodate our growing online market," said Clark Fork River Market manager Tami Hubbard in an email. "Plus, it provides easy access to two family-friendly kids' play areas."
There will be some changes in vendors this year. Green Source Missoula, Flare Pops from Polson and Tia's Tamales in Missoula all told the Missoulian they won't be returning this year for various reasons.
However, Hubbard said the market will have other vendors and is trying to expand its offerings.
"We are hoping to add more vendors to the market so we can provide a nice selection of goods," she said. "We are also working to increase the number of goods available through our online market. The number of vendors usually increases as the growing season progresses. Independence Day weekend has typically been the time when Missoula-area gardens are in full production. Customers can expect to find farm-fresh produce, baked goods, meats, honey, plants and other items."
The farmers markets draw thousands of locals and tourists to downtown Missoula every Saturday in the spring, summer and fall and are important to other downtown businesses.
Mackenzie Ikard, the owner of Missoula Waffles, said she'll be returning for her 10th year at the market.
"They originally weren't going to have hot food, but they've been working really hard to get everyone there," she said. "I think the decision was made a week and a half ago."
She sells anywhere between 300 and 400 waffles on a busy Saturday. She gets her bacon from Daly's Bacon in Missoula and buys her eggs from producers at the market in the mornings.
"Our bacon and egg waffle is our most popular," she said.
For more information visit missoulafarmersmarket.localfoodmarketplace.com/ or clarkforkmarket.com.