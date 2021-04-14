Farmers markets set to open with hot food, changes

They'll have about 20-30 vendors this year. Printz said sales were down for some vendors last year, so everyone's hoping for a big bounceback this year.

The Clark Fork River Market, a separate farmers market, has also announced it will return on May 1 for the season in a temporary new location because of ongoing construction on a new Higgins Avenue Bridge. The market will be in the city's Caras Park parking lot, in front of the Missoula Carousel and Dragon Hollow playground.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We are delighted that this new location gives us plenty of room to hopefully include more vendors, and to easily accommodate our growing online market," said Clark Fork River Market manager Tami Hubbard in an email. "Plus, it provides easy access to two family-friendly kids' play areas."

There will be some changes in vendors this year. Green Source Missoula, Flare Pops from Polson and Tia's Tamales in Missoula all told the Missoulian they won't be returning this year for various reasons.

However, Hubbard said the market will have other vendors and is trying to expand its offerings.