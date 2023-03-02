Farmers State Bank is offering a $10,000 scholarship to one qualifying student each in Darby, Hamilton, Corvallis, Victor, Stevensville, Florence, Helena, Kalispell and Missoula.

Scholarship applications are due Wednesday, March 15 and can be found at farmersEbank.com/scholarship, according to a press release. Students should provide current, complete transcripts that display their name, school name, grades and credit hours for each course and term. A copy of the first two pages of the most recently filed IRS Form 1040 is also required.

Scholarship recipients are selected on the basis of academic record, demonstrated leadership, work experience, future educational and career goals and an online recommendation. Selection of recipients is made by Scholarship of America and Farmers State Bank plays no part in the choosing of recipients.

High school seniors who are attending an eligible school and who plan to enroll in full-time studies at two- or four-year colleges, universities or technical-vocational schools are invited to apply. Preference will be given to students with a 2.5-3.5 GPA who are active in school and community activities. Preference will also be given to those whose family income is below $50,000.

Applicants will be notified in late May about the status of their scholarship application. If selected, the student will receive an award of $2,500 with an option to renew for three years, equating to a maximum of $10,000 awarded during undergraduate studies.

For more information, visit farmersEbank.com/scholarship.