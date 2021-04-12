 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fatal collision on Highway 200 leaves one dead
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert

Fatal collision on Highway 200 leaves one dead

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Montana Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision on Highway 200 at approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene at mile marker 55 at 3:47 a.m.

A passenger vehicle traveling westbound veered into the eastbound lane, and collided with an eastbound semi-truck, Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Shawn Smalley said. The driver of the passenger car is deceased, and the driver of the semi-truck was taken to the Clark Fork Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The deceased person's address is listed in Mineral County, Smalley said.

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to LA delayed

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News