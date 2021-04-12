Fatal collision on Highway 200 leaves one dead

Montana Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision on Highway 200 at approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning.
Officers arrived at the scene at mile marker 55 at 3:47 a.m.
A passenger vehicle traveling westbound veered into the eastbound lane, and collided with an eastbound semi-truck, Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Shawn Smalley said. The driver of the passenger car is deceased, and the driver of the semi-truck was taken to the Clark Fork Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The deceased person's address is listed in Mineral County, Smalley said.
Zoe Buchli
Crime and courts reporter
