Fatal collision on I-90 near Missoula leaves one dead, two injured

Montana Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on I-90 eastbound at about 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

A passenger vehicle drifted off the road near mile marker 109 and flipped onto its roof, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Philip Smart said. The driver, a 26-year-old woman from Washington, was killed in the crash.

There were three other passengers in the car, two of whom sustained injuries and were transported to Providence St. Patrick Hospital, Smart said. Highway patrol received the call at about 4 p.m. and officers were at the scene within a few minutes.

The incident is still under investigation. The name of the deceased driver has not been released yet.

